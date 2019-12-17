Steve Agbota

In a bid to improve operations and customers’ experience, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has acquired new five Liebber Cranes, seven Reach Stackers, 10 terminal trucks and five units of operational vehicles worth over $20 million to drive port efficiency and ease of doing business.

At the commissioning of the new equipment in Lagos, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, hinted that the acquisition was part of the company’s strategic investment to deliver quality service to its clientele and to further attract more patronage.

Oyinloye said the huge investment in the new equipment would enable Ports & Cargo to handle bigger vessels, saying that the investment is huge, particularly the timing is also very significant.

He added: “We are excited about the investment because in the last two years, liners have begun to bring bigger vessels with longer rows. So most of our older equipment finding it difficult to be able to deal with those vessels. With this additional equipment we have gotten, we are able to deal with any size and any shape of vessels, which is very important.

“Increasingly, the ease of doing business, the turnaround time of vessels and the cargo dwelling time would amend to improve, that is why we are not only buying cranes, but we are also buying handling equipments like reach stackers and terminal tractors. For us in Ports and Cargo, we want to be ahead and we are excited that we made the statement today.”

According to him, so far the company has committed $20 million investment to acquired the equipments, adding that the company will continue to invest on the equipment that will drive ease of doing business and improve port efficiency.

However, he urged the Federal Government to make sure that the access roads to the port is improved as soon as possible.