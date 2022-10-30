Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa will be available for selection ahead of Nigeria’s proposed international friendly matches against Costa Rica and Portugal in November.

Musa was a major doubt for the friendly games after he suffered a broken arm in a Turkish league clash for his club, Sivasspor Külübü on September 18.

The former Leicester City winger underwent surgery a few days later and has since been in rehabilitation.

The injury forced Musa to miss Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Algeria in Oran last month.

The 30-year-old was also seriously doubtful for the Super Eagles’ meetings with Costa Rica (November 10) and Portugal (November 17).

However, in a major boost for Nigeria national team head coach Jose Peseiro, Musa has recovered from his injury and has returned to team training with Sivasspor. Musa missed six games in all competitions for the Turkish side.

The former Leicester City forward made the Sivasspor squad that ran out 3-0 winners over CFR Cluj in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. He was, however, an unused substitute in the encounter.

Musa will look to build his match fitness and make his competitive return to action before Jose Peseiro announces his squad list for the November friendlies.

Ahmed Musa has made nine club appearances this season, including in five games (scoring two goals) for Fatih Karagumruk before switching to Sivasspor in September.