From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi
About five football consortiums from Portugal and Sweden based are currently in Kebbi state for talent hunt among 120 young footballers who were from Kebbi, Sokoto, Kwara, Zamfara and Kaduna states for
professional career.
The foreign based football Consortium are in the state for five days
to select best talent among football teams.
Speaking with newsmen at the Halidu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, Chairman
of Kebbi state Football Association, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, who
confirmed the arrival of the football agents, explained that the
foreigners were in the state under the sponsorship of FA, Kebbi state
chapter to further discovered talented youths that would be plying
their professional football career in Portugal, Sweden and other
countries.
According to him, “we invited the foreign consortiums because we
believed we have some talented footballers here who are capable of
playing at any level, internationally, locally. A typical example is
one of them who is recently taken in by a club in Portugal, FC Porto,
that is Zaidu and after sometimes, they realized he has a lot of
talent, he was fully taken by FC Porto, which is one of the biggest
football club in the world today.
“He has been invited too to play for Super Eagle. Because of this
example, we believe that more youths are on ground to do what Zaidu is
doing. That is why we invited these youths to come over to display
their talents so that many of Zaidu’s could be discovered here”.
He added that: “with the encouragement of Kebbi State Governor,
Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, that football is one of the means of
youths empowerment now in the world. It not just a mere game,it now
economic venture whereby people, those talented in football, could be
empowered, once they are able to be selected by any of the team across
the world.”
FA in the state to organize such talent hunt to empower youths,
discovered by the foreign based football scooters.
