From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

About five football consortiums from Portugal and Sweden based are currently in Kebbi state for talent hunt among 120 young footballers who were from Kebbi, Sokoto, Kwara, Zamfara and Kaduna states for

professional career.

The foreign based football Consortium are in the state for five days

to select best talent among football teams.

Speaking with newsmen at the Halidu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, Chairman

of Kebbi state Football Association, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, who

confirmed the arrival of the football agents, explained that the

foreigners were in the state under the sponsorship of FA, Kebbi state

chapter to further discovered talented youths that would be plying

their professional football career in Portugal, Sweden and other

countries.

According to him, “we invited the foreign consortiums because we

believed we have some talented footballers here who are capable of

playing at any level, internationally, locally. A typical example is

one of them who is recently taken in by a club in Portugal, FC Porto,

that is Zaidu and after sometimes, they realized he has a lot of

talent, he was fully taken by FC Porto, which is one of the biggest

football club in the world today.

“He has been invited too to play for Super Eagle. Because of this

example, we believe that more youths are on ground to do what Zaidu is

doing. That is why we invited these youths to come over to display

their talents so that many of Zaidu’s could be discovered here”.

He added that: “with the encouragement of Kebbi State Governor,

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, that football is one of the means of

youths empowerment now in the world. It not just a mere game,it now

economic venture whereby people, those talented in football, could be

empowered, once they are able to be selected by any of the team across

the world.”

He said that was the reason the state government is encouraging the

FA in the state to organize such talent hunt to empower youths,

discovered by the foreign based football scooters.

