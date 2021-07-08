From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi



About five football consortiums from Portugal and Sweden based are currently in Kebbi state for talent hunt among 120 young footballers who were from Kebbi, Sokoto, Kwara, Zamfara and Kaduna states for professional career.

The foreign-based football Consortiums are in the state for five days to select the best talent among football teams.

Speaking with newsmen at the Halidu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi, Chairman of Kebbi state Football Association, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Ladan, who confirmed the arrival of the football agents, explained that the foreigners were in the state under the sponsorship of FA, Kebbi state chapter to further discovered talented youths that would be plying their professional football career in Portugal, Sweden and other countries.



