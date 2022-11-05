By Joe Apu

Ahead of the Portugal and Nigeria international friendly, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has revealed that the Super Eagles Coach, Jose Peseiro will release his list of 23 players on Monday, 7th November after the weekend games in the various leagues across Europe.

This much was made known in a media release signed by Ademola Olajire on Friday and quoting the NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

Sanusi stated that Peseiro has been doing his work without entertaining any distractions, pointing out that the Coach has even compiled his list of players for the upcoming international friendly game with Portugal in Lisbon on 17th November.

“We have a friendly match against Portugal coming up in Lisbon on Thursday, 17th November. Mr. Peseiro has compiled a provisional list and is only waiting for this weekend’s matches to submit his list of 23 players.”

Reacting to reports of a strained relationship between the NFF and the Portuguese trainer,

Dr. Sanusi has described as falsehoods allegations that there is a strain over the relationship between the NFF and Head Coach of the Super Eagles, Mr. José Santos Peseiro.

While reacting to the claims in the media over the past few days regarding Mr. Peseiro and the NFF, Dr. Sanusi maintained that there is no truth in the speculation that the football –governing body had gone ahead to empanel an interim coaching crew to do the job of Mr. Peseiro in the event of a breakdown in relationship.

“Most of these speculations and innuendoes are simply ridiculous, because we have no problem whatsoever with Mr. Peseiro. He is doing his job as Head Coach of the Super Eagles and, contrary to some of the more fictitious claims, he has not reported the NFF to FIFA with regards to his wages.

“I want to appeal to the media to make efforts to get their facts right before going to press. There is no need to speculate and engage in half-truths and outright falsehood in these matters. Some of these speculations and innuendoes create disharmony and disenchantment in key quarters.