Chinenye Anuforo

The Fintech industry in Nigeria is warming up for yet another round of electrifying discourses at the PoS Innovation Summit scheduled for tomorrow in Lagos..

The event will draw delegates from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS), banks, players in the Fintech industry and other key stakeholders.

Convened by Nigeria’s foremost Fintech company, Global Accelerex Limited, the PoS Innovation Summit is a platform that brings together all stakeholders in the financial technology ecosystem to deliberate and foster greater understanding of the value chain in a bid to improve service delivery in the e-payment sector. These discussions are aimed at achieving the financial inclusion goals of the Federal Government and attaining the Financial System Strategy (FSS) 2020 Plan of CBN.

This edition of the Summit, rightly themed, “Agent Banking to Reach the Last Mile”, will focus on the delivery of convenient, accessible and cost-effective financial services to the underserved and unbanked in Nigeria. The objective will be to further improve ﬁnancial inclusion through the agency banking system.

The Special Guest of Honour at the event is Aishah Ahmad, Deputy Governor of CBN in charge of Financial System Stability, while Patrick Akinwutan, the Managing Director of Ecobank Nigeria; Ronke Kuye, Managing Director of SANEF; Jacqueline Jumah, the Managing Director of Intermarc Consulting; and Tunde Ogungbade, Managing Director of Global Accelerex; will be keynote speakers at the forum.