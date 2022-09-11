From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An operator of a Point of Sale (POS) in Sapele, Delta State has reportedly cheated death when a vehicle rammed into his operating cubicle.

The operator identified as Ogbotor Amromare was said to have escaped death by the whiskers as he fled the shop on sighting the vehicle, a Toyota Lexus SUV.

The incident happened at MOPOL Zone, Amukpe, Sapele.

Amromare said it was by the grace of God that he cheated death, saying that the last person he attended just left his shop before the accident.

He said something told him to look up just in time to see the vehicle speeding to his direction and he ran to safety, adding that, otherwise, the story would have been different.

The driver of the exotic car, Onokpe said he did not know what happened, and that all he saw was that his car was moving towards some shops instead of the tarred road and the impact occurred.

Onokpe said he was happy that no life was lost, and that it was better to put his vehicle and the POS shop in order than to take a life.

An eye witness that gave his name as Theophilus Enukpere, advised POS operators and other shop owners to always locate their shops a good distance from the tarred road to avoid ugly incidents.

Enukpere also called on the local government council to prevail on traders at Amukpe and Okirighwre markets that usually place their wares on tarred roads to stop such acts, saying that they were accident-prone.