Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A suspect, Dennis Lvri is in police custody over the mysterious death of his 19-year-old sales girl identified as Rejoice Abaribote.

Investigations revealed that operatives of the Bayelsa Police Command arrested Lvri, a mobile cash point operator popularly known as POS following allegations that the deceased was poisoned.

It was gathered that the deceased was accused by her employer of illegally transferring some unspecified amount of money to unknown persons.

Lvri was alleged to have locked the deceased up in his office and subjected her to series of interrogation instead of notifying the parents who signed the surety before her employment or take her to the law enforcement agents.

Sources said the deceased later died in a mysterious manner and was alleged to have committed suicide. The suspect claimed that the deceased took a deadly substance known as sniper.

A family member of the deceased girl, names withheld, confirmed the incident, insisting that the POS operator has been handed to the Police for further investigations.

“We were shocked that the employer of our sister came to the house to inform us that she committed suicide in his office and claimed that she transferred some of his money to unknown persons. He claimed that she transferred N200, 000 but later said it was N150, 000.”

Contacted on the development, the spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asinim Butswat, confirmed the incident and said the suspect is in the custody of the Area Divisional headquarters.

“Investigations is ongoing in the matter,” he said.