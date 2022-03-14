The C.E.O Poshglow Skincare, Mrs Folashade Omotoyinbo, said that children’s skin needs good care to give them the glow they need. Omotoyinbo said this at the unveiling of a year old Olorunfemi Avia as their brand ambassador for the Poshglow Skincare product.

Avia was unveiled at a closed door ceremony at Poshglow skincare head Office Ikeja, Lagos.

Omotoyinbo said, “our kiddies’ skincare products are formulated to protect and guarantee kiddie’s skin glow all day long.

“The skin is the largest organ, taking care as a child, prevent future issues. The child may be less susceptible to a problem like acne during teenage years,”

She also said that “we are NAFDAC approved, and we have eventually won several reputable awards. Olorunfemi Avia is a famous actress Bunkumi Oluwasina’s daughter, and she was picked as a brand ambassador for the product.

The actress said she is excited to have Poshglow skincare identify with her daughter, who just clocked a year old. Poshglow Skincare product is one of the leading brands in children’s skincare. The kiddy’s kit is a newly formulated one in recent times.

The company had won awards like; City people’s online Award 2020; MAYA Awards CEO of the year 2020; Esteem Awards 2021 Honorary Awards; West African Citizens Awards 2019.

Others are West African Youth Honour Awards 2010; Scream All Youth Awards Beauty of CEO 2020. Campus HUBB Awards 2020; The African Outstanding Brands Awards 2018; Congress of Nigeria Youth Awards (Congo) 2022.

