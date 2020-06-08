Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Force Headquarters in Abuja has confirmed the arrest of Anambra State businessman, Chief Pius Nweke, chairman of Best Aluminium, for possession of pistol. Nweke, who is currently in custody of the IGP Special Tactical Squad(STS), in Abuja, was arrested in Awada, near Onitsha last Friday.

Police sources revealed that preliminary investigation has shown that the businessman is still being held because eventhough he had a presidential approval to carry the gun, he failed to convey same approval to the police for the necessary documentation.

A police source said: “Yes the man was arrested by the police at Onitsha with a gun and he quickly presented a paper to the policemen who arrested him, but they ignored the papers because it was a case of medicine after death. That approval was supposed to have been documented with the police which he failed to do.

“The businessman said he got a presidential approval, but that presidential approval was supposed to have been documented in any of the state armory of the police, where the number of the weapon would be recorded so that in event that he is arrested, like it has happened and present his approval, all we will do is check our records and do the needful.”

The source said the businessman may have to remain in custody until the police are able to confirm the authenticity of his claims.

When contacted, Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, confirmed the arrest.

Mba, in a telephone interview said, “we have commenced investigations, including cross checking the veracity of some of his support documents that he has provided. He said: “Preliminary findings has shown that the businessman is in an advance stage of his approval processes.”