Post Assurance Brokers Limited has announced it got certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 after a thorough and transparent audit process carried out by DNV-GL an International certifying body with its headquarters in Norway.

According to the International Standards Organisation, the ISO 9000 family is the world’s most best-known quality management standard for companies and organisations of any size. ISO 9001:2015 specifies requirements for a quality management system when an organization needs to demonstrate its ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer demands and satisfies all applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.

Speaking on thus development, the Chief Executive Officer, Post Assurance Brokers, Lekan Ajisafe, said the ISO 9001:2015 typifies what the brokerage firm stand for which is; quality, excellence and integrity as evidenced in how the company conduct its business. “This certification is a proof that Post Assurance Brokers Limited is internationally recognized for best practices and demonstrates the ability to consistently provide services that meet customer and regulatory requirements”, he said.