Chinyere Anyanwu

The need to ensure food sufficiency and security in the country’s post-COVID-19 period through the deployment of agricultural biotechnology took the front burner during a recent webinar held by the Nigerian chapter of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology (OFAB).

Stakeholders at the meeting organised in conjunction with the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) were in agreement that for Nigeria to adequately feed its growing population, tackle feared post-COVID-19 food challenge, as well as achieve the WHO Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of zero hunger by 2030, it must up its game in food production through science technology-based methods.

Speaking during the meeting, the NABDA Deputy Director/Country Coordinator, OFAB Nigeria, Dr. Rose Gidado, noted that agriculture biotechnology, which has transformed farming into a profitable business in most developed countries of the world, holds the solution to Nigeria’s food security. Gidado stressed the need to adopt the technology to the nation’s agriculture to “improve our productivity and revive our industries. Let us sensitise people on the potential of this innovation to aid decision-making and adoption in Nigeria.”

She noted that with “a population of over 200 million people and projected population of 400 million people by 2050, coupled with COVID-19 pandemic effect, Nigeria is faced with the risk of decreased farming population due to age; decreased arable land; poverty, malnutrition and hunger because the conventional method of agriculture can no longer meet up with our demand,” adding that agricultural biotechnology holds the solution to food security. In his presentation on “Upscaling Agricultural Production to Avert Hunger in Nigeria after the COVID-19 Pandemic: The Role of Good Science and Technology”, the National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Kabir Ibrahim, noted the importance of exploring the option of using innovation to upscale food production in order to ensure food sufficiency to avert hunger arising from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.