A Coalition of Civil Society Groups has called on Nigerians to access the different economic interventions by the Federal Government and CBN to boost the economy and enhance their standards of living.

President of the coalition, Mr Williams Etuk, made the call during his welcome address at the seventh National Economic Summit on Monday in Abuja.

The summit with the theme: “POST COVID-19: Understanding the Economic Intervention of CBN and the Roles of Civil Society Group” was organised by the Coalition of Civil Society Groups.

The coalition is an umbrella body of no fewer than 100 different societies and NGOs with the mission to advocate for good governance, public accountability and also provide platforms for capacity development for youths and women in agriculture and ICT.

Etuk said that the effort of the Federal Government had further demonstrated its willingness to alleviate the sufferings resulting from unemployment and poverty.

“The major intervention by the CBN includes Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme, Agri-Business, Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme, Real Sector Support Facility, Credit Support for Health Sector and Creative Industry Financing Initiative and many others.

“We call on Nigerians, especially the youths to access these interventions to boost the economy and enhance their standard of living. This will go a long way to also boosting our GDP and strengthen our currency,” Etuk said.

An entrepreneur, Mr James Abiona admonished the youths to discover who they were, be focused and time conscious in everything they did.

“You must have a role model to ensure you do not veer off a good course of making the country a better place.”