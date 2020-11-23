Bimbola Oyesola, [email protected]

Chemical workers have called for cooperation of all stakeholders in the industry to surmount the hardships posed by the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector.

Speaking at the end of a three-day Annual National Management/Industrial Relations Seminar themed “Critical analysis of post-COVID-19 on socio-economic challenges and its impact on the organized labour-chemical and non-metallic products experience”, President of the Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Senior Staff Association (CANMPSSAN), Segun David, said the issue of the pandemic revolve round government, industries/company peculiarities, environment and labour.

He noted that the seminar was organised to enable the workers widening their horizons in the discussion and application of workable solutions at their workplace and in their individual lives.

“Therefore, as one of the deciding factors (labour), our opinion should not undermine or override others, that is, government, industries, etc, but rather collaborative, dwelling on the fact that, seen and unforeseen circumstances can affect the overall decisions of either parties. An example is COVID-19 pandemic that caught many nations unaware as discussed in this year seminar,” he said.

He however reiterated the union’s position as regards job loss by its members due to the fumbling and wobbling nature of government policies in tackling socio-economic issues, maintaining that it goes to show the ineptitudes of government towards unforeseen circumstances.

He said, “This factor has become the focal point for companies and industries in our sector to lay off workers at will. I stand here, to say unequivocally that, CANMPSSAN condemn and reject in its entirety this idea and will resist any attempt to suffer her members unjustly because all arsenals at our disposal will be geared towards protecting our members.

“Therefore, to avert national industrial crisis and insecurity that may arise, companies should desist from redundancy/retrenchment strategy as panacea to survival and government should as a matter of urgency consider paradigm shift in her quest for social and economic emancipation, suffix to say, our system belief of superiority in foreign products and goods should be discouraged and emphasis should be placed on home grown products for the survival and maintenance of our local industries; if we truly desire to whittle down the effect of this pandemic on our socio-economic life as a nation.”

David emphasized that local industries should be encouraged by government through loans, moratorium and lower interest rates, so as to, bolster the economy.

He added that efforts should also be geared towards changing from mono economy to a multi facet economy which embrace and encouraged diversification and should be all inclusive, that is, thinking outside the box.

The Executive Secretary of Chemical and Non-Metallic Products Employers Federation (CANMPEF), Femi Oke however charged the workers to look beyond the paid job as one of the ways to overcome the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

Oke who delivered a paper on “Turning retirement into economic asset: Critical evaluation” said workers must take special interest in their retirement pension scheme and ensure that the employers remit as and when due as non compliance by the employers would be detrimental to the workers future.

“Don’t wait until the 11th hour to retirement, prepare for the unexpected, seek financial knowledge with retirement goal in sight. Have multiple sources of income. Think of investment.

“But also think about your health! Health is wealth; if you pursue money at the detriment of your health, you end up spending money on your health,” he said.

In another paper on “The importance of effective Communication in Human Relations Management in an organization”, Mr. Dotun Adako, Group Head Human Resources BUA International Ltd, encouraged the participants to understand whom their stakeholders are as the extent of their actions depend on them.

He added that the Human Resource who interface between the workers and management must be able to call for meeting with unions even if management is not doing so in order to create peaceful and harmony at workplace.