Mr Idowu Olanipekun, a development professional at the Centre for Development and Protection (CEDEP) in Ibadan, has urged parents to be disciplined in adjusting their way of life after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Olanipekun gave the advice in Ibadan on Tuesday while speaking on life after the COVID-19 against the background of the Global Day of Parents.

He stated that a downturn in the economy with effects on other facets of life would present herculean tasks in the management and resurgence of homes, businesses and religious centres

Olanipekun ,however, enjoined parents to remain resolute in stabilisation efforts in order to forestall a second wave of COVID-19 which might portend greater danger than the first.

” The key to general sustenance after this pandemic period is discipline.

“Imbibing all-round discipline as a tool of suppressing the sour experiences of COVID-19 pandemic period is a challenge that should be a weapon for curtailing the outbreak of a second wave starting from the home front by our parents.

“In other words, post COVID -19 parenting watchword should be discipline in consonance with every area of life,” he said.

The expert urged parents to guard how they spend their income as purchasing power would drop drastically before the economy would improve.

“Parents should be technical in drawing a scale of preference for their needs and wants upon which priorities are set.

“There shouldn’t be any room for extravagant spending even at the level of the children’s education.

“Reality of time should be allowed to lead us into the next economic phase of life,” he said.

Olanipekun also enjoined parents to teach and expose their children to all necessary medical tips against COVID-19.

He added that this should be in line with the Presidential Task Force guidelines on checking the spread of the pandemic such as hand washing, use of sanitisers as well as wearing of facemasks.

“Also, with the ease of lockdown, parents are expected to guide their children at the various worship centres and programmes if not excluding them completely from participating in religious activities to curb the resurgence of COVID -19.

“Everyone should inculcate the act of social and physical distancing, most especially as children will be attending classes on resumption of academic session, while limiting their exposures to other social activities,” he said. (NAN)