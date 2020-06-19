Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Enugu Rangers and Enyimba, who were recently named by FIFA as among the sides to participate in a post-COVID-19 fundraising tournament, say they are still waiting on the world football ruling body for directives on the competition, which will feature 14 other African teams.

FIFA selected the top 16 teams in the continent based on popularity for the tournament, which would also be replicated in other continents. The teams listed for the tournament, which will hold on a home and away format, are Esperance of Tunisia, Al Ahly of Egypt, Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa, TP Mazembe of Congo DR and Accra Hearts of Oak of Ghana.

Also in the list are Zamalek of Egypt, Orlando Pirates of South Africa, Kampala City Club (KCC) of Uganda, Zesco United of Zambia, El Merreikh of Sudan, Gor Mahia of Kenya, AS Vita of Congo, Raja Casablanca and Wydad, both of Morocco.

Although FIFA said in the statement announcing the tournament that it would hold only ‘when it is safe for fans to return to the stadium,’ Enugu Rangers’ Media Officer, Norbert Okolie, said the ‘Flying Antelopes,’ are excited over their invitation to participate in the competition, adding, however, that they are still waiting on FIFA for directives on the event.