Gov. Abubakar Atiku-Bagudu of Kebbi, says he is very happy with the various economic programmes introduced by President Muhammadu Buhari to empower the citizens.

Atiku-Bagudu in an interaction with newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, said he would do everything possible to encourage indigenes of the state to avail themselves of opportunities offered by the programmes.

He listed the programmes as the N50 billion CBN support to COVID-19, N-Power, agricultural programmes, Artisanal Gold Mining Initiative, National Conditional Cash Transfer, Trader Money and Technology Fund Transfer.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Government in the provision of critical infrastructure nationwide.

On the recent warning of NIMET about envisaged flooding, Atiku-Bagudu urged residents of the state to abide by the rules and regulations of town planning, by avoiding building on unauthorised places.

The governor advised those affected by flood in previous years and received compensation to relocate from flood prone areas.

He promised to assist victims of last week’s windstorm disaster in Birnin Kebbi and other parts of the state, through the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) after due assessment of the destruction. (NAN)