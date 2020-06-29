Henry Uche

Following the disruption in the economy and its attendant hardship brought about by the global pandemic, Chinmark Group is set to partner with businesses in the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the South West of Nigeria to breathe a new life in the economy.

While briefing newsmen over the weekend in Lagos at the opening of its Lagos branch, the President/Chairman of the company, Marksman Chinedu, stressed that the company is set out to collaborate with MSMEs in the region to offer loans at a very low interest rate and other management consulting services to dwindling businesses.

According to him, Chinmark is out to touch lives across sectors with its cutting edge technology and human resources. He puts, “We are open to partner with farmers in the whole chain of their businesses as well as budding entrepreneurs to make them stand out despite the economic challenges in the world, we also supply state- of- the- art hospital equipment, transport services and consulting services,”

He added that Chinmark looks at fixing housing and other construction challenges, “but government must support the real estate sector by putting in place infrastructure like roads and electricity while private investors like us explore same for the good of all”.

More so, its Lagos branch manager, Ezinne Happiness, maintained that the unit would bankroll any feasible and viable proposals /ideas or going concern especially from young people, adding that Chinmark Academy has been designed for individuals and corporate bodies to explore and get their businesses reanimated.

“We look forward to opening Five branches in Lagos to accommodate the enormous businesses who would plug into what we are offering, we have been doing it over the years beyond the shores of Nigeria and will do even greater here,” she affirmed.