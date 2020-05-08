Bunmi Ogunyale

A whopping $1.1million (N430million) is in the bag for Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON 2021 and FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, disclosed this while reacting to financial state of the football body in a Lagos-based radio programme yesterday.

He said: “Aware of government spending on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world now, we at the NFF have been able to save about $1.1million to ensure the national teams prosecute their qualifying games.

“Unlike some other countries that have fewer national teams, we have about 13 national teams because Nigerians want to win at all times. So, we require money to prosecute most of these games.

“This FA is transparent and we have made sure that we account for every kobo spent since assuming office.”

Speaking on the $500,000 largesse from the world football governing body, Amaju said the fund is mean’t for development of football in the country, adding that FAs are due for such periodical fund.

“FIFA picks FAs worldwide at random to ensure that the funds are judiciously spent on football.”