Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has decried brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector, post-COVID-19.

Obaseki stated this when he hosted members of the Association of Nigeria physicians in the Americas (ANPA) who were in the state for a medical mission, to a launch a New Festival Hall, Edo Government House.

According to him, the brain drain among healthcare professional is affecting the delivery of healthcare services in Nigeria.

“You are doing something quite revolutionary.

“This is the first physical mission post-COVID-19.

”Post-COVID-19, the world has changed particularly in healthcare system.

“The pressure COVID-19 has put on our healthcare system is unimaginable, the amount of brain drain in our healthcare system is frightening.

“This mission is one response to this brain drain crisis.

“Healthcare is all about the people and we are blessed as a state as we have many health professionals and we are happy for the partnership,” he said.

Obaseki urged the medical practitioners not to listen to political detractors during their one week of free medical services in Edo.

Earlier, the President of ANPA, Dr Christopher Okunseri, said it would go on advocacy mission to the National Assembly for an increase in Healthcare budget for Nigeria.

He also said it would be focusing on reversing brain drain to brain gain. (NAN)