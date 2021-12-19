From Marcel Alozie, Enugu

The Igbo Jewish Association and Igbo Global Nexus, twin associations that aim to unify and empower Ndigbo worldwide, have commenced registration of Nigerians particularly those from the Southeast region of the country for one-year free online professional diploma courses to cope with the labour demand of the post COVID-19 era.

According to the National Coordinator of the programme, Prof Ozonwa Kamalu-Ejiogu, the one year free training is going to be handled by the Eureka Consortium, University of Rome, “La Sapienza” in collaboration with other universities that make up the Inter-Universities Research Centre for Sustainable Development (CIRPS) Italy and the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality, Abuja.

The coordinator disclosed that the programme is offered by Eureka and group to assist Ndigbo and enable them meet with the demands of the post COVID-19 labour markets’ demands.

He noted that the post COVID-19 pandemic era has witnessed a total decline in the global economy, largely caused by the hard blows on industries, industrialists and professionals by the pandemic.

Kamalu-Ejiogu added that many business establishments closed up while those on revival and the upcoming ones need new type of skills and new breed of professionals with the needed skill.

“It is in order to actualize the post COVID-19 recovery plan promoted by different nations that the Eureka-GIE in collaboration with the CIRPS decided to partner with many institutions – academic, economic, social and religious so as to give African people greater access to the new internationally accredited professional diploma programmes, he said, adding that the one-year free professional diploma e-learning project provides more than 33 specialist courses.