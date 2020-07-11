Super Eagles’ boss, Gernot Rohr said his team must be ready for the difficult time ahead as football activities is gradually returning.

Although the Confederations of African Football (CAF) is yet to announce a new date for the postponed African cup of Nations qualifiers, Rohr already sees a tough time ahead of his team of the number of matches on the table.

Football activities were suspended on the continent, indefinitely, due to the ongoing pandemic, however, the Franco-German tactician said the set back will afford his team more time to prepare for matches.

“The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) is postponed. It’s same for everyone so, it’s not a drawback. We have more time to prepare as well as other countries. We can continue the World Cup qualifiers at the same time,” Rohr told girondisforever.com.

With the 2021 African cup of Nations now postponed to 2022, same year the next FIFA World Cup will hold in Qatar, Rohr believes it is definitely going to be a very difficult task every team on the continent due to the fixture congestion.

”But it will be a difficult 2022 year because already in 2021, there are a lot of qualifying matches to play for the team (Super Eagles). I think we will have time to play a few friendlies.

“In the year 2022, if we have qualified for the World Cup and the AFCON, there will be many, many games to play. So it will certainly be a difficult year (2022),” he said.