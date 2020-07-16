As sportsmen and stakeholders prepare for the post COVID-19, Sports Alive Ltd Uk has officially announced a partnership with Nigeria based Dekaizen Worldwide Limited, to bring Specialty Insurance and promotions to Africa

The partnership geared towards expanding specialised sports insurance and insured promotions frontiers across Africa according to the Chief Task Assigner of Dekaizen Worldwide, Abioye Femi, who described the partnership as a fantastic platform that will bring together two great companies capable of offering African clients a wide range of insurance products and promotional activity.

“This is a wonderful milestone for everybody involved in this project as well as all stakeholders in the sports industry.”

“Sports Alive Ltd has been around since 2001, with a deep wealth of experience and rich understanding of the market managing risk for clients both in the sports world and also in the marketing world. From Performance bonus cover for sportspeople to big prize promotions, the partnership is positioned as the go-to people African wide to manage this risks.

“In the coming weeks, we will be rolling out our products and services specifically tailored to service the African market.”