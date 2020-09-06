Experts at the second virtual lecture of the Organization of Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD) have challenged women to be productive entrepreneurs as a new normal after COVID-19.

Former acting Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU) and Director, LASUDA, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello gave this charge while delivering a lecture paper entitled- “Post COVID-19: The Female Entrepreneur in a New World”.

According to the erudite professor, entrepreneurship is the engine of growth and the wheels of industry that drives the economy of a country to prosperity in the new world.

She, however, noted gender discrimination, religious beliefs, poor infrastructure, low access to financial assistance and lack of modern technology as part of the challenges female entrepreneurs had to grapple with.

Regardless, the renowned scholar encouraged the women folk to take full advantage of the stimulus package as well as other incentives offered by the Central Bank of Nigeria for their own benefits.

Dignitaries present at the webinar tagged: “Post covid-19: Female Productivity and Entrepreneurship” held on Wednesday, included the 1st lady of Lagos State Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of the deputy governor; Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, the former deputy governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan, Commissioner for Environment and water resources; Mr Tunji Bello and the Vice Chancellor LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, among others.