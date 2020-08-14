Henry Uche

The International Advertising Association (IAA) Nigeria, has asseverated that creativity and innovative thinking is the only way forward for everyone including corporate organizations to survive the global pandemic ravaging the world.

In a Webiner conference held recently, the keynote speaker and managing director, Dagmara Szulce, noted that Critical thinking for innovative ways of doing things is apt for everyone to sail along with the new normal by updating and upgrading intellectual capacities and capabilities.

The managing director noted that the difference between developed economies and others is the amount of knowledge and understanding the people possess to scale through in times like this.

Szulce who stressed on the theme; “Creativity in Crisis: Innovative Thinking in Challenging Times,” said challenging times remains a reoccurring phenomenon, however it takes strategic thinkers to navigate their ways profitably.

According to her, with the right guidance, every organization can seize this crisis to transform adversity into advantage and emerge stronger noting that new products and services have cropped up following the pandemic.

“Living brands are relentlessly relevant. They disrupt and define new categories with new products, services and experiences. They use their core reason for existence to inform everything the brand does.

“Living brands think of customers (not segments) and create unique

experiences that are tailored to each of them. And they intelligently

and actively gather and use data to create new and better experiences,

products or services,”

She charged participants to turn crisis into opportunity adding that IAA would strive harder to be the premier source of critical knowhow for members of the body.

“Our unique, expert network of thought leaders allows our members to tap into the most progressive, visionary thinkers from around the world to point the MARCOM industry to the new frontier of opportunities while helping navigate the latest challenges in the marketplace.

“Though government reactions to the pandemic have been very

different around the world resulting with mixed successes, the MARCOM

community could however develop communication plan to tackle both

challenges” she posited.