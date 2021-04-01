In its bid to reposition for sustained growth and leadership in the sector, HealthPlus, Nigeria’s foremost integrative pharmacy, is restructuring its operations to ensure it stays focused on delivering the best patient and customer service.

With its over 70 outlets across Nigeria, HealthPlus has pioneered chain pharmacies and beauty stores in Nigeria, employing over 150 pharmacists and 100 beauty advisors.

HealthPlus Nigeria recently opened a new outlet in Victoria Island, Lagos, and is set to inaugurate more outlets in the coming weeks.

At the opening of the Ozumba Mbadiwe Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, outlet, facilitated by funding provided by the majority investors, Alta Semper Capital, the CTO, Mr. Chidi Okoro, reiterated the importance of professional pharmacy service as the first line of contact for patients in Nigeria, and HealthPlus remains a leader in that sector. He further stated the plans for more investment to continue to drive penetration of pharmacy services further to smaller cities across Nigeria, which typically have less access to secure medications.

At the last general staff briefing that took place in their new headquarters located in Victoria Island, Okoro commended the staff for the great work they have put in to support the revamp of the organization, including various revenue-enhancing partnerships as well as cost optimization initiatives, for example, merging of Casabella Stores with HealthPlus, where the space exists.

“Some other actions taken include relocation of the distribution centre to a more functional and accessible location. These are efforts geared at increasing the productivity of the entire HealthPlus organization.

“The focus remains to continue to deliver best in class patient and customer service, with efforts to strengthen the retail operations team, among other reorganization and restructuring initiatives.”

Okoro stated that, despite the challenges faced by many organsations in this time of COVD-19, HealthPlus, recognizing its strategic importance to ensure access to best pharmacy service by Nigerians, has undertaken a strategic reorganization to position it for sustainable growth.