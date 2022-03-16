By Henry Uche, Lagos

With the level of risks and vulnerability that business organisations face following the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) would explore digital economy and business sustainability as a way to weather the storms in the global marketplace.

Experts in the marketing Profession would do justice to these concepts at the Conferment of Fellowship ceremony put together by NIMN, where some Individuals would be conferred with fellowship grade- the highest grade of membership of the professional body.

With the theme, “The Digital Economy and Business Sustainability”, the virtual session which holds con Friday, would have Mr Tunji Adeyinka, the Group Managing Director of The Republicom Group (a Marketing, Sales and Technology Group) as the Keynote Speaker for the event.

The Chairperson of the Conference/ Events committee of the Institute, Mrs Adenike Olufade, stated that this year’s edition focuses more on the business environment that is now predominantly digitalised and how best to navigate the fast-changing marketing landscape as well as provide insights on how to sustain business as a Marketing practitioner in order to effectively deliver sustained and profitable brand growth.

“The Conference & Events team strategically selected this theme to address the reality of our time as Marketing professionals, practising in a technologically based economy to remain relevant and value-adding within our various business environments,” she affirmed.

The President / Chairman of Council of the Institute, Mr Idorenyen Enang, maintained that this year’s edition would usher into the institute’s fresh set of seasoned Marketing professionals who are unique in all ramifications.

“The conferment of fellowship remains one of the most important events in the Institute’s calendar as it ushers into the Institute our professional colleagues who are at the highest level of marketing practice,” he said.

“I am delighted to welcome this new set of marketing practitioners into the Institute as the main body statutorily empowered by the constitution of our nation to regulate the business of Marketing as a professional body”.

The virtual edition is expected to attract over 500 senior Marketing practitioners across the Nigerian and beyond.