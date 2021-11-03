Phillips Consulting Limited (pcl.), a leading business and management consulting firm in Africa in collaboration with Nigerian-South African Chamber of Commerce, (NSACC) held a webinar to share practical experiences and propose viable solutions for unique future of work and market post pandemic.

According to experts who spoke at the well attended programme, “The “post-pandemic” world of work will continue to evolve. With no clear answers in sight, organisations will continue to search for best-fit solutions to navigate the uncertainty around us. There is no doubt that this will have an impact on our lives.”

During the webinar held recently, consensus position was that, with little to no information about Africa, specifically the Nigerian business environment, many thought leaders offer solutions suited to advanced economies. However, differences in everyday realities such as technology adoption, economic strength, demographics, and educational levels affect the pattern of evolution in developing and emerging markets.

Mr. Joshua Ademuwagun, Head of Advisory- People Transformation, who delivered pcl.’s perspective on the future of work, emphasised that people can neither stop nor fight the future of work.

