A Lagos-based rights activist, Mr Anthony Makolo, has called for monetary sanctions on violators of open defecation policy in the state.

Makolo, who is the founder of Makolo Anthony Foundation, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday, that the rising spate of open defecation in the atate had become worrisome.

He said that residents could only be deterred if they were made to “cough” out monetary payment for flouting sanitation rules.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

NAN reports that open defecation is the human practice of indiscriminately passing faeces in open places, rather than in the home or designated areas.

According to Makolo, the rate at which faeces are deposited around the state is becoming alarming and no doubt constitutes an eye sore.

He noted that this should now be a source of concern to governments at all levels as well as every patriotic Nigerian, who appreciated a healthy environment.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“In about two out of every three routes you ply in the course of your daily routine, one is sure to find a case of open defecation.

“The situation appears to be on the increase and you now often find volume of faeces deposited in walk paths and even on bridges.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“This must be checked by the authorities because apart from the ugly sight and impression it leaves in the minds of visitors, it could also have some health implications,”he said.

Suggesting ways out of the menace, Makolo noted that, “if culprits are made to face instant monetary sanctions, it will serve to deter others.

“The Kick Against Indiscipline is the body responsible for ensuring orderliness in the state; therefore, it now behoves on the state to impose monetary penalties for open defecation.

“If a fine of at least N50,000 is slammed on a culprit, it will serve as a wake-up call on others to adhere to public sanitation, health and order.

“Again, it is also necessary for there to be installation of mobile toilets in places like bus stops, markets, motor parks or some other places remarkable with dense population,” he said.

Makolo also stressed the need for routine task force surveillance around areas notorious for open defecation, as part of measures to end the ugly trend. (NAN)