The late filmmaker, Eddy Ugboma, is now smiling in his grave. Reason: the Voice of Integrity International has honoured him with a posthumous award.

While thanking the organisers for honouring his dad, Ugboma’s daughter, Amaechi, who received the award on behalf of the family, appealed for government assistance in order to preserve his father’s legacy.

She stated: “I feel great and honoured that after my father’s demise, his indelible contributions to the entertainment industry are being appreciated. We, the children, would love to preserve his works for future generations and for the purpose of research.

“We would also want to establish an archive in his honour, and the only way this can work out is if government can assist the family in completing the Hall of Fame project which was so close to his heart, and name it after him. Also, we want to digitalise the 14 celluloid films he produced in his lifetime so that they can be available for all. In the light of this, assistance from government will go a long way.”