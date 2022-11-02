From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Engr. Gerald Irona says late Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe remains his hero, even as he is no more.

Irona, in a posthumous birthday message, he personally signed, said the death of late Senator Nzeribe remains a big loss to him and his family, even as he described him as a hero.

The message reads in part: Today, we celebrate your first birthday without you. I do not know if each birthday will get easier since the gap you have left is still very fresh.”

“It is simply a testament to the great man you were, one of whom I will always adore.”

“Daddy, I still feel lost without you, as you always were my rock and guiding light. Even though you are no longer with us, you will still always be my hero.”

It would be recalled that the late philanthropist and maverick politician, Senator Francis Arthur Nzeribe, joined his ancestors on May 5, 2022, at the age of 83.

His body was laid to rest at his country home, Oguta, in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State. Late Senator Nzeribe would have been 84 years old on November 2, 2022.