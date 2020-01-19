Woman:-“Have you seen that lady who had twins at your facility? I hear she cries a lot and tries to harm her babies.”

Health officer:- “Really?”

Woman:- “ Oh yes!” Some people say she is crazy, others think she has got seriuos spiritual issues especially as she has refused to eat and hardly sleeps for some weeks now. I understand that she was taken to the hospital and after being referred to see a mental health specialist, her family took her to a prayer house instead insisting she needs spiritual healing.”

Health professional:- “Interesting!”

Do you know that the birth of a baby, although really joyful can trigger an unwanted condition- depression. Postpartum depression is a condition that poses serious challenge to the health of women and invariably, the health of the family and nation at large. In some parts of the world, mental conditions like depression are considered to be spiritually linked. Also, it may be regarded as a curse or demonic possession of the individuals affected and there are many other myths out there about depression and other mental conditions. A woman may suffer depression before pregnancy, while pregnant or after pregnancy. Postpartum depression is one that occurs after giving birth, hence its name. Due to the stigma attached to mental conditions in some parts of Nigeria, affected people prefer to keep their symptoms to themselves rather than seek medical help, while some others believe that they can wish it away or handle it themselves. In some parts of the world, women are expected to be strong and not show emotions while going through pregnancy and delivery, they are taught and expected not to feel pain or talk to others about their feelings, which explains why most of such women are reluctant to seek medical attention when the need arises.

Postpartum depression as the name implies may be described as a condition that occurs after child birth. It is a more severe form of Baby Blues (which is a

period when many mothers experience sadness, mood swings, irritability, difficulty making decisions or concentrating, anxiety, fatigue, feeling overwhelmed amongst many other things, usually within the first few days after giving birth and may last up to two week, expected to resolve on its own without any medical treatment), with ore exaggerated symptoms, lasting longer and requiring medical intervention. Postpartum depression can affect both sexes and in women, the younger mothers tend to be affected more, it also poses danger to the baby. The cause of postpartum depression is not known however its development has been linked to several factors like hormonal changes that occur during pregnancy, poor sleep, lack of support (emotional, financial and others), past history of depression before pregnancy, nutritional deficiencies, complicated pregnancy, marital conflict amongst many others.

Symptoms and severity of postpartum depression may vary among individuals. Some common symptoms of postpartum depression includes severe irritability, extremes of moods, frequent crying, low energy, difficulty eating and sleeping, difficulty bonding with the baby, guilt of not being a good mother, reduced interest in previously pleasurable activities, reduced libido, withdrawing from family and friends, feeling of hopelessness and helplessness, restlessness and severe anxiety, thoughts of harming self or baby, thoughts of suicide or death to mention a few. It is important to know how to identify symptoms of postpartum depression so that intervention can be introduced to limit the progression of the condition, this is because, sometimes the symptoms are noticed by people around not the individual affected and health professionals should be notified as soon as symptoms are noticed. Diagnosis of postpartum depression is done by the medical practitioner after a detailed medical history and thorough physical examination with relevant investigations carried out to exclude other conditions.

The treatment for postpartum blues ( baby blues) is mainly supportive like encouraging mothers to eat healthy, get enough sleep and relaxation, family and emotional support, medication is not required. Treatment of postpartum depression may involve support and medication depending on severity and recommendation by a specialist or medical professional. The management of postpartum depression requires a multidisciplinary approach for intervention to be effective as it is not just targeted at the individual affected but also to the baby and family at large.

Postpartum depression may be prevented by counselling those with identified risk factors on how to identify the triggers, symptoms and common ways to manage them before they get out of proportion. Furthermore, screening for

postpartum depression may be carried out at certain time intervals after delivery and intervention started early where necessary. Also, support from family ( partner/spouse, parents, siblings and others), friends, and community can help prevent postpartum depression. The mother who has just given birth should not be ashamed to ask and accept help with certain duties. Spouses can take turns to attend to the baby while the mother gets some rest. Relaxation and gradual engagement in hobbies rather than isolation is encouraged. Parents and Child support groups are beneficial as they foster interaction amongst mothers/caregivers and children which could also provide psychological support to mothers/ caregivers and promote early learning and development in the young.

A more severe form of postpartum depression, known as postpartum psychosis exists. Reporting symptoms as soon as they are noticed is very important.

Health quote

of the week:

“Postpartum depression is a very real and very serious problem for many mothers. It can happen to a first time mom or a veteran mother. It can occur a few days …or a few months after childbirth –Richard J. Codey