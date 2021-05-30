Joshua has said he agrees with his rival’s father – who was critical of how the WBC champion handled the fallout from their cancelled fight

Tyson Fury’s dad John has been critical of his son’s handling of his fight with Anthony Joshua, and it appears he has an ally in the world champion. Joshua and Fury had signed a contract to fight in Saudi Arabia on August 14, but early last week arbitration ruled that the ‘Gypsy King’ would have to have a trilogy match with Deontay Wilder first, which was signed within days.

And Joshua has now sided with Fury’s father, who questioned the speed at which a deal was made for the Wilder rematch, with Tyson signing a contract on Saturday following a Monday evening ruling.

Taking to his snapchat stories, Joshua linked to Fury’s BT Sport interview, saying: “I got a lot of time for this interview, good listen. “Some massive statements have been made if you listen carefully. I would want to sit down with J.F. [John Fury], have a Guinness and talk fighting.”

He said: “While I’m alive and fit and able I want to do the best for Tyson, but he is obviously in a different league now, he has 20,000 yes men around him. “This is what happens when you get to the top, he’s got a lot of leeches and hangers-on out there and you can see what’s happening in America with him, that’s appalling work isn’t it?