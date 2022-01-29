From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A former Attorney-General of Edo State and South-South coordinator, People Alternative Movement (PAM) Mr Osagie Obayuwana, yesterday, said the Federal Government’s announcement of the suspension of the removal of subsidy on petroleum products was no cheering news to Nigerians, adding that it was like an evil still lurking around to happen.

Obayuwana, who spoke in Benin City, said the Federal Government has failed to address some of the vital issues raised by Nigerians during the recent protest held in Benin City.

Obayuwana said activists would not relent in their protest and the demand for a better society until the demands were achieved.

“The hardship in Nigeria is what is making Nigerian children to engage in all acts of desperation, including running away from their country. What happened on the 21st of January was a kicking off of a campaign to end hardship in Nigeria.

“The campaign is not an event; it is a continued process. We adopted that campaign because we appreciate that the level of hardship in Nigeria has become unbearable,” he said.