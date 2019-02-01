Ingredients

•Potatoes (peeled and cut into small chunks)

•Boiled eggs (peeled and chopped)

•Celery (diced finely)

•Yellow onion

•Salt

•Celery salt

• Ground mustard

•Mayonnaise

Instructions

•Add water and salt to a large pot and bring to a boil before adding in the potatoes and boiling them until they’re cooked but still firm. Drain the potatoes

•Let the potatoes cool while you add onion, salt, celery salt, mustard and mayonnaise to a food processor to combine

•Add all the ingredients including the potato, eggs, celery and mayonnaise mixture to a large bowl and combine before refrigerating for at least two hours.