“To God be the glory for his mercy and love. I don’t know how to thank God for this wonderful testimony he gave to me and my household. I came from a poor family and nobody in my family has ever succeeded except one man that was also accused of belonging to a secret society. My story is a long one but, to summarize it all, my life was that of a man of sorrow who ended up having from hand-to-mouth experience. I was known by everyone as a hardworking man but my second name became Near-Success Syndrome. I was always missing the target; whatever was responsible became the interpretation of some prophets who made merchandize of me. My life and that of my brothers became a laughing stock in my place. We became a reference point of poverty as we lived in a mud house, till God answered us through you. When I contacted you, I thought it was going to be the same experience like others. By the grace of God, you investigated my case and made your recommendation of 10 bottles of your oil. We managed and got the oil and started the prayer. I must confess that my other brother refused to join us because he is a pastor and claimed that he has prayed a lot and only needed faith to believe his prayer. So, we continued with our prayer and God answered us. The problem of near success syndrome vanished and those evil dreams that were responsible for my failures ceased and I got a contract from a friend. This was in April last year. The contract became the turning point in my life. My younger brother was granted visa to travel to Canada for greener pastures, a thing he never dreamed of. This was a big miracle and he is doing very well over there; when I finished the contract, I got another bigger one in Port Harcourt. The lord assisted me and I was blessed and started building my house last year and finished it in March this year. A beautiful storey building with a modern pent-house; the house has as well become the talk of the community. God is great and he has answered my prayers for my family. Continue to pray for us. We have moved out of lack through your oil and prayers. God bless you sir.”

– Mr. Thaddeus Dev Kalu, [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I wish to thank God for the oil that I ordered from you, my mother was mad for years and I was accused of using her for my political attainment. My political enemies talked so many things against me; even my wife did not believe me. I was suspected of being in the occult because things worked for me until I got to my present position, which has attracted jealousy and envy both from the national to local levels. When I read your article for the first time in the month of May last year, I decided to give the oil a try, which led to my ordering it. I managed to visit my home and prayed for my mother and got her anointed with the oil I got from you. I strictly followed the instruction you gave and, before I ended the prayer, my mother was healed of 10 years of madness. Today, I have been vindicated by God. May God continue to be with you for using you to deliver mankind.” (Name and telephone number withheld)

Several books and articles have been written by different authors on prayer, but this is a condensation of several circumstances, hence, a different approach of prayer shall be revealed in this great exposition. Potency exist in midnight prayer and only those with good experience can talk extensively about it.

This article teaches you how to be present in the presence of God and how to destroy known and unknown forces through midnight prayer. Many people have prayed for years, yet their answers seem not to come by. What is the secret behind such? Is it possible to pray with God? Can God be reminded of anything by the clay? These and much more are the compositions of this exposition that I have decided to x-ray in this column.

Hypocrites pray themselves into religious temptation, while the wise prays himself out of temptation. Can a man born of a woman move the hands of God via prayer? Those who have worked miracles by prayer, are they born or made? This article shall attempt answers to the above questions.

The powers of darkness have done much against the earth men in the night. Is there a way to prevent them from doing more? Yes, prayer is the key. This article shall later outline the principles to follow as to uproot the yoke of Satan against humanity. In it, you will read how to pass a decree for some days during midnight prayer warfare and it will come to pass.

Nevertheless, this exposition does not separate God from the wisdom he bestows but it has the key to open the eyes of the blind that are kept behind the bars of fear. Until you begin to pray or speak the language of the spirit in the mid-night, you will not be able to uproot the satanic strongholds around your environment nor climb the ladder of greatness set before you by God. The forces will make you feel that you have prayed enough when in actual fact you have not even entered into the sanctuary of the spirit of God. Such a person becomes deceived by self-knowledge and the only sentence for him is “Get thee behind me Satan.”

If the reader will avail himself of this great opportunity by abiding by the principles that will be exposed here, he will pray and pray until he receives answers from God. No matter what your problem is, prayer is the key for “With God all things are possible” Mk 10:27. “Earthmen, prayer watching and walking coupled with divine immolation are God’s gracious means for accomplishing great realities in Christianity.”

Fellow earthmen, prayers are needed in the survival of the human race in the modern world. Recently, I heard a preacher define prayer when he said, “Prayer is God and God is prayer.” This is a great error. For God is neither prayer nor prayer said to be God. I am convinced hitherto that many Christians who pray on daily basis do not know exactly what prayer is. Many Christians pray not because they know or realize the powers inherent in their prayer but because they see prayer as a ceremonial thing in Christendom.

I am aware that so many books have been written by several authors on this subject but regardless of what have been written or thought on this subject, I speak from experience. Be informed that thoughts that are unspoken are not unknown or hidden from the infinite Reality God. If I may ask, what is prayer? I can hear many voices subtle in nature saying that this is a simple question, but I continue to ask, how simple is the answer? I can still hear the same voices saying, it is as simple as reading the letters A,B,C,D. I wish to inform those who share the views of the subtle voice that knowing what prayer is the summary of almost everything in the spirituality of Christianity. If you know yourself, God and Satan, I can then assure you that you know what prayer is all about. However, if you know yourself, God and Satan together with their modus operandi, you can prevail in the understanding of what prayer is. Be informed also that, if you know all of the above together with the role they play in (answering, preventing and destroying) your prayer, you will become a successful Christian.

God answers your prayers, Satan prevents, and you receive. The two parties, namely, yourself and God, play vital roles in determining an answer to your prayer. If you are in profound consonance with God, your prayer will be answered. If, on the other hand, you pray with some doubts or disbelief in your mind; your prayer will never be answered. However, if you pray with sins (un-confessed and un-forsaken) in your life, the devil will use your prayer against you. When you pray with God, the devil will always be afraid of your prayer. What does it mean to pray with God? At first, I want to tell you what prayer is. Prayer is to communicate with the Infinite God or, better expressed, it is to move the hands that move the world.