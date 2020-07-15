“In my life, I never knew of anything called miracle neither have I gotten favour from anyone ever since I was born. I have continued praying and asking God what wrong have I done to deserve all this suffering. I have attempted suicide many times but was rescued by friends; in fact, everything about this life was frustrating to me. No husband, money and no comfort from any source. My life was hopeless as I have never received any favour in my life. When I started reading your column and finally called you and you asked me to text you my problems, by the grace of God, I did as requested and you asked me to order three different bottles of your oil though it took me time but when I did finally and started the prayer, I discovered so many things about myself. Daddy, I did not forget that after investigating my case you did inform me that my problem was a reincarnational issue. It worried me until I had a revelation that confirmed it. After the prayer, I was able to follow your instructions religiously and immediately God started doing great things in my life. One of the major things that happened was that the man who abandoned me for years came and married me officially. I now have a home of mine together with business that I am doing. In fact, God has turned my life into favour and miracles. You are indeed a servant of God. God bless you for us.”

– Mrs. Lauretta M.J., [email protected]

“It is now obvious to me that the testimonies I read from your weekly column are not fabricated. I ordered your oil and used it the first time and did not get any tangible result; I decided to order it the second time after reading about the man whose wife was missing for seven years and was held by the queen of the water occult kingdom. When he ordered your oil and used it to anoint the river the wife was freed and she appeared and is living with her husband till today. I read the story and called the man and he even told me more that made me order for the oil the second time. I had a daughter who was mad at the age of 12 now she is 23 with the same problem. We have done virtually everything in life to free her from such spirit and it all proved abortive. The second time I got your oil and used it on her, it was a serious battle following her with your midnight prayer instructions. We did all that and during the period of 14 days anointing, she woke up from one early morning sleep and became healed. Today we have sent her back to school and she is coping gradually. Thanks, Prof, because everything that happened is not easy. God be with you.”

– Mr. Obi Odunta, [email protected]

In those days, I had a friend and we were together in Sokoto State, Nigeria. We were also in the same esoteric studies. At a time, we visited his home in Delta State. Reaching there, we were welcomed by his parents. Though our purpose of going to Delta State in Nigeria was to enable us carry out a research into the astral museum to ascertain certain information about us that descended to that level hence we were co-students in the studies of “Golden Mystery” in the Astral World. There we received different lecturers from different entities. This friend had a younger sister who was a prayer warrior in one of the living churches. It came to pass that both of us stayed together and programmed our ignoble activities very well. The father of this friend of mine was a medical doctor who was also travelling to England within that period to further his education in view of his urgent journey.

The first night we went to the research work via astral projection, we went to bed by 9:30pm and projected out at about 10:30pm into the astral layers of the subjective world. We projected to different places though in the same zone. It came to pass that my then first guiding spirit known to me then as LamaDeva sensed danger on the way and thus forced my soul back to the physical world. I came in at about 11:55pm.

At 12 midnight the younger sister to my friend stood up and started her midnight prayer. Remember, I came in five minutes before she started her prayer and her brother (my friend) was still in the Astral world for his assignment. This is a true story! When she started praying, I heard when she said, “I cover my body, my soul and spirit together with this room, house and environment with the blood of Jesus and the fire of the Holy Ghost…” At the end she started praising God, from praises to prayer. I saw the fire of the Holy Ghost covering every place. In fact, I stood in awe and could not control myself. It was amazing to me that the sister prayed and continued till 5am.

Now when my friend finished his assignment in the Astral world wanting to come into his body, he found it very difficult because of the fire of the Holy Ghost that covered the whole environment. He came in around 3:45am but could not enter into his body thus he lost consciousness. He turned into a bird through a process of psychic or esoteric craft. He was in bird form talking to me to banish or quench the fire as to enable him access into his body. I was afraid of the fire and did not know what to do. How can I quench the fire I did not know how it came about? I asked myself.

He was vibrating and spoke the mystical language I heard while in bird form. I did reply by telling him that I did not know what to do. Before this time, it was 8am and it was on a Friday. Thus the father and everybody came and saw him “dead”. His spirit was outside and his body inside. His father tested him and confirmed him “dead”. I told him to bring his body outside so that his soul can enter into him to activate his consciousness. His father and everybody refused and decided that he should be buried that same day “to enable me make my journey on Sunday,” his father added.

When I saw that all my effort was void, I joined them in making burial arrangements. You may be pleased to know that he was buried inside his own room; his body was not brought outside.

I opened my eyes and looked at “a little” girl who killed her brother and I said, if I continue here, I may be next to be killed. Thereafter, I left the place.

You can see what midnight prayer did in a family. The sister did not know of what happened to her brother till date. Prayer is the only strong force that can set at naught every projection emanating from the region of Satan and thus plant the pillar of fire within an environment.

“Another parable put he forth unto them, saying, the kingdom of God is likened unto a man which sowed good seed in his field: But while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat, and went his way… So the servants of the householder came and said unto him, sir, didst not thou sow good seed in thy field? From whence then hath it tares. He said unto them, an enemy hath done this…” Matt 13:24 to 28.

From the foregoing, it is revealed that a man had his field, sowed good seed in it but after sowing his seed, men slept; what does this mean? “Man sowed good seed in his field…men slept”. This shows that while he was sowing his seed, he sowed it as a man, thereafter, he joined men who were asleep. While he was sleeping, his enemy went and sowed tares. Remember this happened in the midnight. If he was watchful, the devil would not have sowed tares.

The enemy is the one that sows every evil seed and he does this in the midnight. If you are watchful over your field, the devil will not sow any evil seed; rather, by being watchful, God will be attracted. The Bible says, “And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And Lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shown round about them: and they were sore afraid” John 2:8-9.

Angels of the Lord came upon them and not unto them because they watched their field in the midnight. Anyone who watches over his field via midnight prayer will always receive the approval of God and thus will be helped by God to banish every demonic wave set into motion by the powers of darkness.