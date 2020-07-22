“Dear Prof, the Bible clearly states that we are in a spiritual battle. I have followed your articles for years in the Sun Newspaper with outstanding testimonies on weekly basis. Consequent upon the testimonies that I have been reading, I decided to contact you for my own case. You recall I contacted you in 2019 and had words with you over the problem that almost destroyed the peace in my marriage for years. I sought for solution and spent all I had in the process and got no result; however, when I first contacted you, I was instructed by you to order four bottles of your oil for my childless problem. This took me some time and when I finally got the oils and started the prayer with my wife, something very terrifying and fearful happened: during one of the midnight prayers we noticed that a mighty black rat from nowhere jumped inside the water we were to bathe with, we noticed with amazement how the rat died instantly as if it was electrocuted. But I must say that, before then, the rat was always seen in my house going to the pot of soup to remove meat and such will lead to miscarriage. When we informed you of this experience you encouraged us and after two months of the prayer, my wife conceived, to the glory of God, and recently put to bed to a baby girl. God bless The Reformer of our time, Prof. Uzorma, for being a blessing to his generation.”

– Mr. Linus C. Stephen, 08165852105

“Dear Professor Uzorma, I am very sorry to say this but that was how I felt; I never believed in all the testimonies that I have read in this your column until I had a strange encounter that almost destroyed both my life and business. I am a businessman based in Onitsha. I was doing well in my business and became the envy of some friends and neigbhours. Five years ago, a friend just rushed into my shop and demanded for change of N1,000 (one thousand naira), I just gave it to him and put the money he gave me into the drawer and continued my business for the day. From that day, I made no sale in my shop for almost one year. In order to feed my family and take care of my children’s education, I had to auction all my goods and I went back to my village. The only things I did not sell to make a living were my children, the friend that did this was also sending little money to me while in the village. So, I never suspected him at all. A friend forced me to order for the oil and I refused because I never believed in the things you were writing. But he ordered it and sent to me and gave me the instructions you sent to him. I followed it as you said, went to Onitsha and anointed the only empty shop that I did not sell, did the prayer and went back to my village. After two days, that my friend who was responsible for my problems confessed and so many things (which I do not want you to publish) happened to him. Today, all those owing me for years that have refused to hear my voice have been calling and apologizing to me, I have now returned to my business and I am gradually improving. If I can record this rate of success within two months, I wonder what will happen before the end of the year. I thank God, my brother, now I believe you.”

– Mr. Richard K. H., [email protected]

The devil sows in the midnight and goes his way. But those who are watching, praying and fasting will always prevail over every satanic seed. Everybody has a field and what you sow in it matters.

When you sleep much, the devil will in the process of moving to and fro in the earth visit your field. If he finds you sleeping, he must sow evil seed. But if you are watchful, you will always detect his demonic skills and banish them whenever they come.

If the devil sows any evil seed in your field, don’t waste time to uproot it; you can do this by praying in the midnight. For when the devil used his agent Herod to imprison Peter after he had killed James, something happened.

The saints knew that the King Herod was using “black powers” and that the only and best time to deal with such power is in the (dark hour) midnight, thus, the saints prayed, the Bible reports thus: “…But prayer was made without ceasing of the church unto God for him… behold the angel of the Lord came upon him and a light shined in the prison and he smote Peter on the side and raised him up, saying arise up quickly. And his chains fell off from his hands. And the angel said unto him, Gird thyself and bind on thy sandals. And so he did. And he saith unto him, cast thy garment about thee and follow me… Now as soon as it was day, there was no small stir among the soldiers, what was become of Peter. And when Herod sought for him and found him not… Herod was highly displeased” Acts 12:5-7, 18-20.

Who can battle with the Lord? No one has ever done that and gone free. Herod was displeased because God answered the midnight prayer of his people, in this case, the soldiers who kept watch over Peter were made to sleep when the angels of the most high came; in other words, the prayer of the saints produced sleep wave for the soldiers and brought freedom to Peter. The enemy could not sow any evil seed against Peter because the saints kept watch for him in the midnight. When you watch, no evil seed can be sowed but if you sleep more than necessary be ready to see tares in your field and if you are asked, your reply would be that “An enemy has done this.” You can stop the enemy from doing such by keeping watch over your field.

At this point I want talk about something that is very important in line with our spiritual advancement. The language of spirit is spiritual. If we must speak the language of the Holy Spirit, we must possess the fruits of same and, thus, maintain the great harmony of reality and its principles.

I was recently asked by a man of God I met in Freetown city in Sierra Leone, whether it is good to speak in tongues. I replied yes and no. He was confused and was thereafter compelled by my answer to inquire further from me.

When he urged me to explain further, I told him that many people who speak in tongues today do not possess the fruits of the Holy Spirit. So, on this note, tongue speaking is mocked by some people. On the other hand, it is a promise made by Jesus Christ to believers. I am at this point speaking to a group of people that represent a dimensional Christianity.

Be informed that, in accordance with the words of God, every believer in Christ ought to speak in tongues as well as possessing the fruits thereof. Those of the New Testament church gathered in Jerusalem and waited for the fulfillment of the promise of Christ. When the hour of its fulfillment came the Bible states, “and they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the spirit gave them utterance” Acts 2:4.

Consequently, as many as spoke in tongues possessed the lifestyle of Christ or the fruits of the Holy Ghost thus they were called Christians in Antioch as is evident in Acts 11:26. It is very amazing today that too many Christians who speak in tongues live their lives bereft of the fruits of the Holy Ghost, which was spoken of by Paul in Gal 5:22-25.

However, be informed that, if you manifest the fruit of the spirit and thus speak in tongues while praying, the devil will always be in confusion. This some people will not understand due to ignorance. This language appears to be the only divine language that esoteric forces of darkness cannot understand. Thus, the only way to confuse the prince of darkness is to pray in tongues. When you are praying in tongues, the devil will always be in confusion because his knowledge is limited. Don’t imitate tongues; be led, lest you offend the Holy Spirit. Depend upon the Holy Spirit for power. In his book, “Praying with Jesus,” Paul Yonggi Cho has this to say, “When we depend upon the spirit of God we can move swiftly like a bird that rides upon wind towards the place where the answer of God awaits us… He who doesn’t pray with a burning desire cannot receive anything”.

Yes when a Christian depends upon the Holy Spirit, he will move mountains and destroy the very foundation of Satanism. Speaking in tongues from my experience in the esoteric system of reality is a strong wave that can destroy every plan of the devil and thus create problems and great havoc in the kingdom of darkness. Any child of God who prays in tongues and however manifests the fruits of the Holy Spirit at any time will be a successful prayer warrior because of the harm his prayer does to the enemies of humanity.