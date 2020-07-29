“Glory be to God for using you to turn the captivity of my family that has lasted for many years. We have been experiencing constant death and failure in our family. For 10 years now, we have buried more than 18 persons and none got to 38 years. People found it difficult coming to our family to marry our young girls. There was this mighty black dog that usually passed round our compound every six months and each time the black dog passed around someone must die. This has continued for about 10 years now, despite the degree of prayers that were offered by different men of God. The evil spirit has not responded to any prayer and yet men and women of God kept telling us of the possibility of solving the problem. We have spent so much, until we contacted you and, after investigating the issue, you asked us to order some bottles of your oil, which we did, and I went to the village by myself and did the prayer as instructed. The prayer took me two weeks and after that, on the 15th day of my prayer, the dog came out and barked for about three hours in the midnight and died. In the morning, we came out and saw the dead dog and buried it. Dear Prof, since then, we have been seeing great miracles in our homes. Nobody has died in our family since then and more progress has come into our family. We are very grateful to God for using you so mightily to do what others couldn’t do. God bless you sir.” – Mr. Blessing C.M., [email protected]

“Prof, I am Nkechi Okoro who used your oil sometime this year and got the expected result. The oil was remaining and I gave it to my friend whose menses stopped mysteriously. I gave her the same prayer you gave to me. Sir, she did the prayer and the young lady, after three weeks, called to inform me that she was having serious stomach problem for two days. All of a sudden, she passed out a strange object like the head of a black bird after much bleeding; since then she has regularly seen her menses and she is pregnant now. Thanks a lot, my brother, and may God continue to be with you.”

– Nkechi Okoro, [email protected]

During one of my assignments, in line with esoteric trainings of studying the spiritual nature of some advanced souls in the world of man, I saw and experienced wonders by the prayer force of some children of God. I mean those who are real born-again Christians.

It came to pass in those days I was in Omoku, in Rivers State, for a special spiritual assignment to understudy a Gospel church, which was then active against the pit of hell. Higher Satanic forces operating in both air and earth hidden spiritual kingdoms were aware of this assignment thus they inaugurated it alongside with other esoteric students.

Before this time, the church had received series of revelations concerning the coming of some entities and their mission in that community. Thus they intensified their prayer the more. On that day, that is, the day before the night of the main assignment, we were exasperated consequent upon the fact that the location was changed immediately without our knowledge of it, though this was done by some higher beings, including my then invisible guide known by different names. Nevertheless, we hid to his injunction but the assignment was the same. In fact, we started our chanting and other related spiritual exercises to enable our spirits project out of the body by 10 p.m. and ended it at 12:30 a.m. (mid-night); thereafter, we projected into the unseen world (spiritual realm). The speed was unimaginable.

Consequent upon the revelation the gospel church had already, they entered into seven days prayer and fasting, coupled with night vigil. Unfortunately for me, they were praying while the projection was in progress. All of a sudden, I heard a very powerful vibration in form of a voice that said: “Every power of darkness fighting against us in the air I bind you in Jesus name.”

In fact, I saw an unknown chain all over my body. My invisible guide fled, I was motionless in the air. At the same time, I saw an angel with a sword walking around me. If the boy who offered the prayer had commanded the angel to slay, the angel would have killed me and that would have resulted to the death of my physical body on earth. Probably the knowledge of the prayer warrior was limited.

The Bible says, “Verily I say unto you, whatsoever ye shall bind on earth shall be bound in heaven: and whatsoever ye shall loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven” Matt 18:18. It could interest you to know that it was a boy of 12 years old who used his kingdom authority to bind me in the invisible air, which, in accordance with material calculation, was seven days.

The assignment was not accomplished and I was in the air for seven days alone. All my associates, friends, guides, masters and lords fled and I was alone. In fact, within me I lost hope of survival and counted myself a dead entity but something happened.

“Again I say unto you, that if two of you shall agree on earth as touching anything that they shall ask, it shall be done for them of my father which is in heaven” Matt 18:19.

Agreement is very important if at all your prayer will be effective. Agreement born of faith produces miracle and miracle changes events.

Now the same people gathered to continue in their warfare prayer against the devil and his Cohorts. Unknown to them, of what had happened in the spiritual realm, they continued and a prayer list was read and a request to bind the forces of darkness was made again. This time around, they started binding and casting. Unfortunately for them, the same boy mistakenly affirmed: “I loose all the powers of darkness, loose, loose, and loose,” when he said this, I did not find the angel who was standing with a sword waiting for a command rather I noticed that I was speedily loosed and found myself in the physical body for “what ye shall loose on earth, shall be loosed in heaven” Matt. 18:18. I became weak and could not move until my associates who were aware of what happened visited me immediately and helped me to recover by giving me some elements, which I drank.

May I use this chance to warn those prayer warriors who pray and in the process bind and loose and as a result disorganize their answers. Whenever you bind, if you are a child of God, you should know that Heaven is taking note. Do not engage in disorganizing your prayer, please, when this is done, you will begin to enjoy your Christian life. Those who are serious with God should take note.

Another interesting issue in line with midnight prayer is casting out demons, this is very important in Christendom. Many cast out demons without knowing where to cast them to. As a result the demon will wander through dry places as is evident in the Gospel of Matthew 12:42-45.

Jesus Christ did cast out demons and his disciples did so as well. But a time came when Jesus met with a demon-possessed man and, in the process of casting out the devils, they spoke thus: “… send us into the swine, that we may enter into them, and, forthwith, Jesus gave them leave and the unclean spirits went out and entered into the swine… and they that fed the swine fled…” Mark 5:11-14.

I have seen people who in the process of praying will cast the demons into the lake of fire and some command them to bottomless pit. This is very wrong for there is yet a time for them to be cast into such places. Be informed that what happens to a demon when you bind it depends on the degree of the power of God in you.

Let it be emphasized here that certain psychic entities are made from fire, some from water, some too from air, while some others are from the earth. The psychology of their existence ought to be studied spiritually in order to know where to cast them into. If a demon is from fire and you cast it into fire again, you have through a process that is unknown to you sustained the subtle energy and consciousness responsible for its operation. The same thing is applicable to demons from air, water, and earth. I shall later devote my time to educate humanity on this.