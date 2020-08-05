“God has done a great thing in my life. In fact, I do not know how to begin to talk about it because I never believed it was going to happen in the first place…You recall I ordered your oil twice for a particular problem and nothing happened after the prayer. When I re-contacted you, I was shocked when you asked me to repeat the prayer the third time, I refused and stopped reading your articles. One day, I was going through my old news papers and saw your old article on witches and wizards… I read it again and again; I read a testimony of someone who did the prayer for four times over an existing problem and he finally got solution. Thereafter, I decided to call you and you asked me if I have done the prayer, I reluctantly answered “NO.” To my amazement you laughed and asked me to keep delaying my solution. By the grace of God, I did the prayer the third time and God answered me and I was so surprised to notice that all the worries and sleepless night of thinking on what to do calmed down and my wife called me after some weeks and informed me that she was pregnant…we watched her carefully she did not miscarry the baby as usual until the 9th months when she put to bed to a bouncing baby boy. This happened after 15th year of marriage and the birth of the baby opened my financial doors to the extent that during this lockdown I was flourishing in favour and in success. I am very happy now and pray for forgiveness of my sin occasioned by ignorance…God be with you…” [email protected]

“Dear Prof, I benefited from your anointing oil, I tested positive to a particular deadly sickness and was dying psychologically, I was also attacked in my dream and was shot by my late father on my legs, I was bleeding till I woke up and could not walk again. This happened in 1998 and since then I have been on wheel-chair. Several prayers have been offered on my behalf but to no avail until someone introduced your column to me and I interacted with you and you asked me to order your oil which I did; I was able to follow your instructions for the first time but nothing happened. When I contacted you the second time, you asked me to repeat the prayer the second time, which I did, during the second exercise, I was visited by an angel of God in my dream who came and touched my legs and instructed me to drink the oil when I woke up, which I did. After drinking the oil I noticed that I had running-stomach for three days which finally led to my healing. Today I have been healed of the sickness and I have also started walking. May the good Lord bless you for me…” Mr. Ruben M. Email [email protected] This testimony is republished here to enhance your faith in God.

If you are casting out any demon, please pray and at first bind the demon before casting the demon to any place. I urge you to cast the demon into spiritual desert and be led by the Holy Spirit to know the nature of the demon before casting out. Any demon that is bound and cast into the locked spiritual desert will never return to function again.

There was a gospel church I was invited for a meeting, there, I thought Christians to cast demons to locked spiritual desert and a man went home and bound the demon that has been disturbing him for years. The demon used to make noise in the midnight and this kept him sleepless all through; but after hearing from me, he went home and decided to cast the demon into such center and according to him, the demon never worried him again till date. Locked Spiritual desert is a region of death and destruction; a place of imprisonment for demons. No demon comes alive after entering there.

Locked Spiritual desert is a place of death for those entities which rebelled against God. When they are bound and cast there they will remain in unbreakable chain forever until they are loose again by the prayer warrior. Don’t bind when others are losing and don’t lose when others are binding. Spiritual harmony must be maintained.

This type of prayer has created confusion for years in many churches. Though there are prayers that can be manipulated by negative powers, this is not the subject of our discussion; however watch out for a great exposition titled: “How Agents of Darkness Prevent and Answer Prayers” coming out soon.

To this end be informed that whenever you exercise your kingdom authority very well, the devils will always flee and your aim will be achieved in the physical system of reality. Don’t forget to bind and cast demons into region as stated above.

There is an element used by masters of the occult world in projecting fears to people. This element is called kayanaviatta in some hidden spiritual languages. It is very subtle in nature and multi-dimensional in function.

This element is used in making people not to concentrate in the midnight prayer. The element is usually projected by either a witch or wizard living within your environment. When this is done and the person, that is, the midnight prayer warrior is on his kneels praying, if for example, a rat or any object makes noise in the house, the person will no longer concentrate because of fear. The midnight prayer warrior whose environment is concentrated with Kayanaviatta will, while on his knees begins to see shadows of some entities. At this time, if he does not insist in praying further, he may be swayed into fear by the shadows of the entities he or she may imagine, as a result will begin to turn his or her attention to any place from where he or she hears the noise in the room.

Such one will keep awake in the night for nothing. This is very wrong hence God has not given us the spirit of fear. The bible says, “For God hath not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind” II Tim. 1:7.

Those who wish to prevail against the spirit of kayanaviatta should be strong in the Lord and in the power of His might. To those who are not strong, an etheric bridge could be constructed by the powers of darkness against them from the mind level as to enable them easily manipulate them. Though, it takes a process.

At any time you are praying in the midnight you are further urged to stand against fear of anything knowing fully well that “Fear hath torment…”{1 john 4:18}. Fear can ruin your life. Don’t fear them rather they will be afraid of you because you have the light of God upon your life and “Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world’ 1 john 4:4.

The Psalmist said “He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty” Ps.19:91. The above biblical assertion is beyond what could be comprehended by the mental sense. It is an absolute fact. Any man or woman of God who prays in the midnight and abides by the words of God is he who dwells in the secret place of God.

In those days, there was a woman that was tried who dwelled in the sanctuary of God. She prayed within 12 midnight to 3:30a.m every day. In fact a time came when the evil forces decided to try her powers through demonic exercise. An evil agent and associate who was an agent of darkness in the metaphysical operation was sent to monitor and to manipulate her. The evil agent was sent out to stain the white bed spread the woman washed. He did and when the woman saw the “demon” boy, instead of being angry, she peacefully picked her bed spread from the ground and went her way.

In the process the boy came out and slapped her, but she did not utter a word thus, she went in peacefully without saying anything. Be informed that unknowingly to this woman, a human agent of darkness was invoking her inside the room, so that when she became angry or provoked, the spirit of God can give way then she can be destroyed. But when everything failed, “the demon” boy ran inside and informed them of his inability in contaminating her. While in the room, the evil agent was busy in the invocation. The boy was thereafter assigned to gather her little children and flog them so that she can intrude and “if she does, give her the beating of her life” he was instructed. The Bible says, “…for the imagination of man’s heart is evil…” Gen 8:21.