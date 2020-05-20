“I don’t think it is necessary publishing my contact, please. I was down for many years, not knowing the cause of my problem. I managed to marry a wife and my situation became worse than it was when I was single. I kept struggling without hope, even though I had many people that could help me. Anytime I called them, they would tell me one story or the other, and I continued to manage myself like that, living in penury in the midst of plenty. When I contacted you, I was told what to do. I got four bottles of your oil and did the prayer for favour; at the end of the prayer, God answered me by touching two of my brothers who finally came to my rescue and gave me a huge amount of money. The money I received from them enabled me to start up a business and rent a house in Lagos. I am doing well in my business and God is taking the glory. My wife that has been childless for 11 years used your oil and is pregnant now. God will continue to bless you for us.”

– Mr. Sonie H.N., [email protected]

“ Dear Prof, you would recall that I sent my testimony to you last year, which you published. This is the second time I am writing you because something happened to me that made me know that God is truly using you so much. Some people in the UK seized my goods for over four months and every effort made to release them failed. When I remembered that I had a little portion of the oil I ordered from you, I decided to call you and you approved that I should use it the second time with special instruction on how to do the prayers. I am glad to inform you that on the fifth day of the prayer, the man who masterminded the whole thing died and a week thereafter my goods that worth millions were released. God is great, sir.”

– Mr. Ade W., [email protected]

For one to move God’s hands, that one must be led by the spirit of holiness. Jesus said, “Therefore I say unto you, what things so ever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them” Mark 11:24.

The saying, “What things so ever ye desire…” Here Christ implied that desire is the foundation expression. He also implied that thought, which is unspoken and also unalloyed, is not unknown to God. Therefore, divine thoughts and profound desires are prayers to God. Yes, desire is prayer, and no loss can occur from trusting God with our divine desires that they may be moulded and exalted before they take form in words and in deeds. Those who sincerely wish to know the reality inherent in the unspoken word (desire) should bear in mind that the desire, which goes forth hungering after righteousness, is blessed of our father and, however, does not return void to us in line with divine principles.

Earthmen, be informed that God does not depend on our information to act; hence, he is good, omnipotent, omnipresent, the infinite one.

NOTE: The above sayings do not mean that one should not pray to God, presenting his reasons. God acts upon divine principles, which are in accordance with his will concerning his creations. Prayer does not change God but it brings us into profound harmony with Him. The principles of prayer must be maintained. The misunderstanding of this is the result of the multiple errors hitherto seen in Christendom.

Majority of people think that the only way to please God is to plead as one pleads with a human being. This is profound error that has produced several spiritual pestilences. Yes, God is love and he loves us. Can we ask him to love us beyond the one he has shown us? He is intelligence; can we (the mortals) inform him of anything He does not already know and comprehend? Prayer is not asking God to be God, as if you did contribute in making Him God and good. Asking God to be God is a vain prayer borne out of error and ignorance. Christ taught “But when ye pray, use not vain repetitions, as the heathens do…Matt 6:7.

The Church men should be informed here that God is not pleased or gratified when urged to be what He is already for nobody helped Him to be what He is. Now, if the omnipotent is urged to remain on his seat as the “Ancient of Days” when he is aware that nobody placed him there, he sees the fellow as an ignorant person who does not know his words; for the Bible says, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today and forever” Heb 13:8. He who is immutably right will do right without being reminded.

The wisdom of man is not sufficient to warrant him in advising God. For the so-called wisdom of the earthmen is absolute folly before the infinite reality. The creator confirmed this when he said “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways, saith the lord” Isa. 58:8. “Who would stand before a blackboard, and pray the principles of mathematics to solve the problem? The rule is already established and it is our task to work out the solution. Shall we ask the divine principle of all goodness to do his own work? His work is done, and we have only to avail ourselves of God’s rule in order to receive his blessings, which enable us to work out our salvation.”

O earthmen, how empty and vague are our philosophies of this infinite reality, God? We believe that he possesses all the perfect qualities that have made him great, yet we believe that we can remind him of certain things He has forgotten. What a fallacy! God ought not to be reminded of anything when you are at peace with him. Your duty is to be righteous in Christ. Then all his riches in glory will be poured upon you. The psalmist confirmed this when he said, “…No good thing will he uphold from them that walk upright” Ps. 84:11.

O sincere seekers of God, be informed that the saying of the Lord, “Put me in remembrance,” as is evident in Isaiah 43:26, does not mean reminding him of anything as some erroneously interpret. The saying means that one should put God first in all his undertakings in the world of man. “Put me in remembrance,” in other words, means remember me or give me due recognition in your life. If the above is done, then will he not withhold any good thing from you. Though the above sayings are beyond what I have said so far.

In King James Version, we find “Put me in remembrance” while in New International Version (NIV) we find it thus: “Review the past for me.” The interpretation so far given is a relative one. In ultimate sense, God is telling us to review the past things he did, not to himself but to ourselves as to get advanced in our faith. When the past is reviewed in connection with the present, one’s faith gets stirred

“Review the past for me” does not mean he has forgotten his works in the past. He wants us to put in remembrance the things he did of old so that he could do more. God is not man who delights in vain glory. Bear in mind that nothing is new under the sun and that any problem you are facing today someone else had faced it in the past and God freed him/her. When you review the past in this connection, you will see the reasons to praise God and to give him glory. This will enhance and foster your faith in God.

Now, in Isaiah 45:11, the Bible states, “…Command ye me.” Nobody has ever commanded the Lord in life. The above Bible portion speaks of the things God can do, what he has done and what he is going to do. The Lord God has commanded everything, as is evident in verse two of the same chapter.

We will only avail ourselves of God’s command in order to command other things. You are not instructed to command the Lord thy God but to command the works of God, which he has commanded on your behalf. Jesus said to Satan, “Tempt not the lord thy God.” Therefore, I say unto you, command not the Lord thy God, rather, command the things he has commanded to be commanded by you.

Earthmen, be informed that God cannot do more or less than he has always done, for all that he has always done are the greatest ever done in heaven and on earth. The great God who is, was, and is to come is the infinite reality and before him the universe and the things in it are open. Now hear the lord, “see now that I, even I am he, and there is no god with me, I kill and I make alive; I wound and I heal; neither is there anyone that can deliver out of my hand. For I lift up my hands to heaven, and I say, I live forever” Deut.32:39-4c.