“DEAR Prof, I am most grateful to God for
the manifestation of his power in my family
through your anointing oil. I am married
to a family that is full of evil. It all started
when my father-in-law died on account of
requesting for his own share of his father’s
inheritance (many plots of land). The moment he demanded for this, his elder brother
poisoned him and he died. In fact, he has
killed many men in the family because of
the land issue. Now, my husband is the only
remaining male in the family; a few weeks
ago, my husband called the same man and
informed him of the need to share the same
land and he informed my husband to watch
and see what this request of his will lead to,
two days after, my husband slept and did
not wake up, he went into coma from sleep.
All manner of prayer was said on his behalf
yet he did not respond. The evil man was
rejoicing that he had succeeded and many
people heard him. He called me and said to
me, “Esther, I thought you people are indeed
interested in sharing the property of our late
fathers, what is happening now should make
each and every one of you know that there
is nothing to share at all, they all belong to
me. Sir, when I heard this, I started weeping. A brother from a Christian church who
visited another sick person in the same
hospital introduced you to me and gave meyour number to call you. When I did and
spoke to you, my hope came back. When
you asked me to order the anointing oil, I
thought it was a joke but I did and started
the prayer as you instructed me. After the
first four days and after anointing him, my
husband became conscious, opened his eyes
and demanded food. The medical doctors
were amazed at what happened. The evil
man upon seeing my husband became afraid
and did not come out for three days. On the
fourth day, he came and called the whole
family and confessed all his evil deeds and
pleaded for forgiveness. I am cutting the
whole story short. We all prayed for him
and only last week the property was shared
between him and my husband. As I am
writing this to you, he is very sick of swollen
stomach; please, help us pray for him.”
– Sister Esther N.M.; [email protected]
gmail.com
“Dear Prof., kindly assist me to publish
this testimony but do not publish my cellphone number. I am Mr. Chima Durumba
from Anambra State who ordered your
anointing oil for my business breakthrough
some months ago. When I got the oil, my
wife that has been waiting and praying
for the fruit of the womb for over 14 years
decided to use it on herself for prayers, after
which she passed out something that looked
like a stone from her private part. The following month, she became pregnant. Her
pregnancy is about six months now. When
that happened, I did not relax; I went ahead
to use the oil for the purpose for which I
ordered it. I am glad to inform you that
God answered my prayers and granted me
divine favour and breakthrough. My business is booming as never before and some
of my friends are asking if I did some funny
things. I am happy, my brother, for what
God used you to do in my family.
– Mr. Chima Durumba
Earthmen, be informed that God cannot
do more or less than he has always done, for
all that he has always done are the greatest ever done in heaven and on earth. The
great God who is, was, and is to come is the
infinite reality and before him the universe
and the things in it are open. Now hear the
Lord, “See now that I, even I am he, and
there is no god with me, I kill and I make
alive; I wound and I heal; neither is there
anyone that can deliver out of my hand. For
I lift up my hands to heaven, and I say, I live
forever” Deut.32:39-4c.
Now, does such God who via his volition
caused all realities into existence require
calling back to his senses or being reminded
of anything by a mortal man (the clay)? My
answer is no, for he knows the best thing
to do and the best time to do it. No one can
call his creator to order. Neither can our
great God forget to do things that are supposed to be done for his children.
Those of you who think that they can
remind their creator anything, perhaps,
because he has forgotten them, I bring you
this divine information that your life and
activities are still fresh in the memory of our
God, if you walk uprightly before him.
The lord has something to say in this
connection, now hear him, “But Zion said,
the Lord hath forsaken me, and my lord
hath forgotten me. Can a woman forget
her sucking child that she should not have
compassion on the son of her womb? Yea,
they may forget, yet will I not forget thee.
Behold I have graven thee upon the palms of
my hands; thy walls are continually before
me” Isa. 49:14-16.
The Lord has never forgotten and will
never forget the righteous. The eyes of the
Lord are upon the righteous. He will never
forget. He does not need to be reminded at
all.
Bearing the above in mind, we should
avail ourselves of the blessings we have and
thus be fitted to receive more. “Gratitude
is much more than a verbal expression of
thanks, action expresses more gratitude
than mere speech. If we are ungrateful for
life the truth we have received and love
and yet return thanks to God for all blessings, we are insincere and incur the sharp censure our Lord Jesus Christ pronounces
on hypocrites.”
Now when you are praying with God,
your total self must be in tune with him.
Your total self here implies your thought. Of
course, you are aware that your thought is
the profound product of your desire. If you
must pray with God, your thought must be
projected to his throne of grace via spiritual
homogeneity.
The great central fact in our Christian life
is the coming into a conscious or vital realisation with the great God by praying with
him. When we allow ourselves to pray with
him, we open ourselves to his divine inflow.
For us to pray with God , we must come
to the conscious awareness that we are one
with God just as Christ in his own time on
earth affirmed “I and my father are one”
(John 10:30). In this we see how he recognised his oneness with the father. For one to
accelerate on that level of awareness the one
must see himself as part of the infinite power in creation. It is only when this is done
that one can speak by himself as Jesus said,
“The words that I speak unto you I speak not
of myself but the father that dwelleth in me,
he doeth the works…” (John 14:10).
Here, once more, we see how Jesus clearly
recognised the fact that he could do nothing but did much as well, as he worked in
conjunction with the father. Jesus did also
say, “No one can do anything except the
power is given to him from above.” There is
no doubt as to whether God answers prayer
when he is praying in you. Jesus said, “My
father works and I work.” In other words,
my father sends the power and I open myself
to it and work in conjunction with it, that
fussing in with that power.
When God is praying with you and you
become aware that “The kingdom of God
is within you” when you immediately come
into conscious realisation of your oneness
you find the kingdom, and all other things
shall follow, as Jesus Christ said, “Seek ye
first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added
unto you” Mat 6:3.
Leave a Reply