“DEAR Prof, I am most grateful to God for

the manifestation of his power in my family

through your anointing oil. I am married

to a family that is full of evil. It all started

when my father-in-law died on account of

requesting for his own share of his father’s

inheritance (many plots of land). The moment he demanded for this, his elder brother

poisoned him and he died. In fact, he has

killed many men in the family because of

the land issue. Now, my husband is the only

remaining male in the family; a few weeks

ago, my husband called the same man and

informed him of the need to share the same

land and he informed my husband to watch

and see what this request of his will lead to,

two days after, my husband slept and did

not wake up, he went into coma from sleep.

All manner of prayer was said on his behalf

yet he did not respond. The evil man was

rejoicing that he had succeeded and many

people heard him. He called me and said to

me, “Esther, I thought you people are indeed

interested in sharing the property of our late

fathers, what is happening now should make

each and every one of you know that there

is nothing to share at all, they all belong to

me. Sir, when I heard this, I started weeping. A brother from a Christian church who

visited another sick person in the same

hospital introduced you to me and gave meyour number to call you. When I did and

spoke to you, my hope came back. When

you asked me to order the anointing oil, I

thought it was a joke but I did and started

the prayer as you instructed me. After the

first four days and after anointing him, my

husband became conscious, opened his eyes

and demanded food. The medical doctors

were amazed at what happened. The evil

man upon seeing my husband became afraid

and did not come out for three days. On the

fourth day, he came and called the whole

family and confessed all his evil deeds and

pleaded for forgiveness. I am cutting the

whole story short. We all prayed for him

and only last week the property was shared

between him and my husband. As I am

writing this to you, he is very sick of swollen

stomach; please, help us pray for him.”

– Sister Esther N.M.; [email protected]

gmail.com

“Dear Prof., kindly assist me to publish

this testimony but do not publish my cellphone number. I am Mr. Chima Durumba

from Anambra State who ordered your

anointing oil for my business breakthrough

some months ago. When I got the oil, my

wife that has been waiting and praying

for the fruit of the womb for over 14 years

decided to use it on herself for prayers, after

which she passed out something that looked

like a stone from her private part. The following month, she became pregnant. Her

pregnancy is about six months now. When

that happened, I did not relax; I went ahead

to use the oil for the purpose for which I

ordered it. I am glad to inform you that

God answered my prayers and granted me

divine favour and breakthrough. My business is booming as never before and some

of my friends are asking if I did some funny

things. I am happy, my brother, for what

God used you to do in my family.

– Mr. Chima Durumba

Earthmen, be informed that God cannot

do more or less than he has always done, for

all that he has always done are the greatest ever done in heaven and on earth. The

great God who is, was, and is to come is the

infinite reality and before him the universe

and the things in it are open. Now hear the

Lord, “See now that I, even I am he, and

there is no god with me, I kill and I make

alive; I wound and I heal; neither is there

anyone that can deliver out of my hand. For

I lift up my hands to heaven, and I say, I live

forever” Deut.32:39-4c.

Now, does such God who via his volition

caused all realities into existence require

calling back to his senses or being reminded

of anything by a mortal man (the clay)? My

answer is no, for he knows the best thing

to do and the best time to do it. No one can

call his creator to order. Neither can our

great God forget to do things that are supposed to be done for his children.

Those of you who think that they can

remind their creator anything, perhaps,

because he has forgotten them, I bring you

this divine information that your life and

activities are still fresh in the memory of our

God, if you walk uprightly before him.

The lord has something to say in this

connection, now hear him, “But Zion said,

the Lord hath forsaken me, and my lord

hath forgotten me. Can a woman forget

her sucking child that she should not have

compassion on the son of her womb? Yea,

they may forget, yet will I not forget thee.

Behold I have graven thee upon the palms of

my hands; thy walls are continually before

me” Isa. 49:14-16.

The Lord has never forgotten and will

never forget the righteous. The eyes of the

Lord are upon the righteous. He will never

forget. He does not need to be reminded at

all.

Bearing the above in mind, we should

avail ourselves of the blessings we have and

thus be fitted to receive more. “Gratitude

is much more than a verbal expression of

thanks, action expresses more gratitude

than mere speech. If we are ungrateful for

life the truth we have received and love

and yet return thanks to God for all blessings, we are insincere and incur the sharp censure our Lord Jesus Christ pronounces

on hypocrites.”

Now when you are praying with God,

your total self must be in tune with him.

Your total self here implies your thought. Of

course, you are aware that your thought is

the profound product of your desire. If you

must pray with God, your thought must be

projected to his throne of grace via spiritual

homogeneity.

The great central fact in our Christian life

is the coming into a conscious or vital realisation with the great God by praying with

him. When we allow ourselves to pray with

him, we open ourselves to his divine inflow.

For us to pray with God , we must come

to the conscious awareness that we are one

with God just as Christ in his own time on

earth affirmed “I and my father are one”

(John 10:30). In this we see how he recognised his oneness with the father. For one to

accelerate on that level of awareness the one

must see himself as part of the infinite power in creation. It is only when this is done

that one can speak by himself as Jesus said,

“The words that I speak unto you I speak not

of myself but the father that dwelleth in me,

he doeth the works…” (John 14:10).

Here, once more, we see how Jesus clearly

recognised the fact that he could do nothing but did much as well, as he worked in

conjunction with the father. Jesus did also

say, “No one can do anything except the

power is given to him from above.” There is

no doubt as to whether God answers prayer

when he is praying in you. Jesus said, “My

father works and I work.” In other words,

my father sends the power and I open myself

to it and work in conjunction with it, that

fussing in with that power.

When God is praying with you and you

become aware that “The kingdom of God

is within you” when you immediately come

into conscious realisation of your oneness

you find the kingdom, and all other things

shall follow, as Jesus Christ said, “Seek ye

first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things shall be added

unto you” Mat 6:3.