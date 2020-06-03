“The truth is that nobody in my family has exceeded a particular level and this has continued for many years unabated. Prayers have been made by various churches and spiritual men but we got no answer. I became weak to even invite men of God into our family. The ladies that were married to different families have the problem of childbirth. We were experiencing constant death and failure in all aspects of our lives. We prayed and nobody assisted us; in our family, nobody has ever exceeded the level of “from hand to mouth.” In fact, the problem of near success syndrome was our watchword. By the grace of God, when I contacted you and after your investigation you told us what to do, which we did. Every male child in our family got two bottles of your oil and we did the prayer at the same time. After the simultaneous prayer, I noticed a lot of changes in our family. The whole male that did the prayer noticed a dead rat in each of our different homes. This became symbolic in view of the fact that it happened simultaneously to each and every one of us. God answered our prayer and we started noticing good breakthrough and favour. Our ladies that were married started enjoying their homes bearing children for their husbands; as I write this testimony to you, the spirit of near success syndrome has vanished. The Holy Spirit has broken the barrier through the use of your oil. We can boldly announce to you that we have crossed the limit and exceeded the levels we were before. God bless you.”

“Dear Sir, I am glad you have stopped publishing names and numbers of those who send testimonies to you that is why I am sending this to you; please, if you are publishing this, do not publish my name and my number to avoid public disturbance. I have been importing goods to Nigeria for a long time until the devil came through a friend and attacked my business and I became very poor and could not boast of any kobo again. I then ended up in the village and became a laughing stock. It was a friend that introduced me to your column and I started enjoying it and, through my brother in-law, I was able to order your oil and did the prayer as you instructed me. After two weeks within the period of anointing myself, I received a call from China that some goods worth millions of naira were sent to me by someone I knew in the past. This story is very funny but it is real. I do not want to go further, man of God, for some reasons. But I want to say that, today, I am back into real business and God has blessed me richly. This happened by the end of last year, and by the grace of God immediately after this lockdown occasioned by corona-virus, I will start my business as usual. Thanks a lot my Professor.” (Name and cell-phone withheld)

The part of prayer that will lead us into this realisation is a prayer of fervent desire for growth in Grace, expressed in patience, meekness, love, gentleness, long suffering, goodness, faith and temperance (Gal.5:22-23). However, for such fervent prayer to issue from your total man, you must be filled with the Holy Spirit. This indeed will enable you to pray the prayer and in turn God prays in you. This is more than audible or silent prayer but it is a prayer of obedience that enables us to follow the master’s step.

Praying with the Holy Spirit enables you to come into conscious relationship with the supreme power (God). However, be informed that, consequent upon your faith in Christ, you are the temple of God and as God’s temple he dwells in you and you in him. Jesus said, “At that day ye shall know that I am in my father and ye in me, and I in you” John 14:20.

What does the above Bible revelation mean to you? Every child of God is in God. Paul confirmed this when he said, “Set your affection on things above…for ye are dead, and your life is in Christ in God” Col.3:2-3. The saying “set your affection on things above” evident in the foregoing shows that we are not the body, the clay, but God’s sons, “the salt of the world” of a truth, the salt is not subject to decay, hence, we are dead to sin and our lives are hid with Christ in God. Praise God!

Bearing this in mind, you now know that while praying to God you invite him to pray in you and with you. When the Holy Spirit prays in and with you, he helps your great infirmities and makes intercession with profound groaning whereby you can now boldly cry, “Abba Father.” Paul thought “…the spirit also helpeth our infirmities, for we know not what we should pray for as we ought, but the spirit itself maketh intercession for us with groaning which cannot be uttered. And he that searcheth the heart knoweth what is in the mind of the spirit because he maketh intercession for the saints according to the will of God” Romans 8:26-27.

To this end, it is the prime duty of every child of God who wishes to be successful in life to pray with the spirit of God to enable easy intercession. When the spirit of God intercedes for you, your prayer will produce answer and the answer is the manifested miracle.

Prayer does more than wonderful. God works through prayer, and with prayer much has been accomplished in the world of man. I do hope that the degree we open ourselves to prayer, the same the power becomes manifested in us.

The Bible says, “… with God all things are possible” Mat. 10:27; yes, when we pray and believe in the foregoing word, we must receive our answer. The true secret of power lies in keeping ones connection with God (Through prayer and daily living) who works all things in us; and in the degree that we keep this spiritual connection are we able literally to rise above every conceivable limitation.

The master of life, Jesus Christ, has this instruction for us, “And whatsoever ye shall ask in my name, that will I do, that the father may be glorified in the Son. If ye shall ask anything in my name, I will do it” John 14:13-14.

O children of the great God and churchmen swayed into the misconceived philosophy of theology why then waste time running hither and hither to acquire power? Why waste time with this practice or that practice? Why go to Mary to pray for you? Why calling the names of past saints to intercede for you? Why not receive Christ and go to the mountain top itself instead of wandering through various occult prayer houses and churches? You are made to have dominion over negative powers but because of your native understanding towards the mystery of reality the powers now gain supremacy over you. Arise O sons of men and take the bull by the horns for verily I say unto you whatever cannot be done in the spiritual cannot be done in the physical.

However, in direct proportion, if you recognize yourself as a spirit-man and live in accordance with the words of God and then call upon him, the power you will generate via such exercise and profound notion will transcend your coarse material modus operandi. Such effort will produce miracle. Before you move the supernatural, you must realise the power inherent in prayer, as well as exercising faith in the word of God.

There is no age of miracles in distinction from any other period that may have been an age of miracle. Whatever has been done in the world through prayer can be done again through the same force.

Elijah was a man of like nature, he prayed and the power of rain was seized for three and half years. Joshua, a man of his time, born of a woman, prayed and changed the movement of the sun and the moon as is evident in Joshua 10:12-13, which has it thus, “And he said in the sight of Israel, sun, stand thou still upon Gibeon; and thou moon in the valley of Ajalon, and the sun stood still and the moon, stayed…” what shall we say then? Were these men not natural? Yes, these miracles were performed not by those who through the recognition of their oneness with God preserved in prayers attracted the higher supernatural power.

Miracle is a supernatural show emanating from the throne of His Majesty. One who comes from the knowledge that prayer changes the natural is the man who does the things that are supernatural. A man who has prayed himself out from the swamp of doubt and has via the same process stood aside the will of the carnal majority is the man in whom God’s hand manifests.