“I am civil engineer without anything to show for it. Since 2015, I have never done any job, as a result I was highly indebted to many people. The people I was indebted to started looking for me with some law enforcement agents, their security search made me to start hiding from one place to the other. My wife was the one taking good care of me, little did I know that my friend who was very close to me did something against me and locked up my job with some evil powers. I suffered serious setback as my situation could be summarized as “from hand to mouth.” Near-success syndrome became my experience. In fact, I was disorganised for five years without job. Sir, my wife assisted me to contact you and, when we did early this year, you instructed me to order three bottles of your oil and to pray with same. By the grace of God, I was able to do it through the help of my wife; when I got the oil, it was a day of happiness as I became convinced that my problems would certainly come to an end. We started the prayer together and my wife encouraged me so much. After the prayer, my friend called me and apologised to me and asked me to come to his house, I did not go as his confessions threatened me and my relationship with him. When I called you, I was instructed to go by you, and when I eventually went, he sincerely opened up to me and I prayed for him and forgave him. I want to inform you, sir, that, through him I got four good jobs as compensation. I have started them almost to completion level. I am so happy that God has restored me through the same hands that brought my downfall. God is great, sir. God bless you so much for doing this for me.”

“Prof, I want to start by thanking God for what he has been using you to do in the lives of people which I am a witness. I am one of those who love reading The Sun newspaper because of your column. When I heard of your anointing oil, I was very reluctant to place an order; after reading the testimony of Engr. Peter, I decided to reach you and you asked me to order the oil. When I did, I did not disobey any of the instructions. The moment I ended my prayer, I started experiencing breakthrough in my life. I also noticed that joy and happiness came back into my life. One other amazing miracle that happened was the fact that I was already programmed for a surgical operation and after using the oil, the sickness vanished and I now see myself as a giant. I must confess sir, there is power in the oil and I appreciate God on your behalf. May God keep you for humanity.” – Bro Robison

Consider the case of the man beside the pool of Bethesda who, nevertheless, had been there for 38 years. If he had changed environment, he would not have met Jesus Christ the day he visited the pool. He was not worried nor was his expectation cut off. He remained there till he got his healing. Do not be in a hurry to change environment for your miracle may come the day God decides visiting the environment, John 5:1-9.

Before my conversation into the Christian fold, while in Rivers State of Nigeria in a community called Ndoni, I was living in the same vicinity with a pastor of Deeper Life Bible Church. The pastor was always found in the midst of women, though I thought he was a weak pastor, not until some evil forces tried his God through me. I discovered how powerful he was; in fact, I discovered that he was living in the pool of the blood of Jesus Christ. I am at this point speaking of my personal experience in the esoteric realm.

We started fighting against him spiritually but physically were too “friendly” with him. When God revealed our mission to him, he then started midnight prayers to deal with the powers dealing with him. In fact, before he prayed from 12 midnight to 4am, seven times he planted some invisible beings (Angels) within the compound. The evil forces did not operate at night again until they were forced out of the environment for another by his prayer. The Bible says, “… The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous must availeth much” James 5:16. The unrighteous must depart for the righteous and not the righteous departing for the unrighteous.

After the destruction of Jericho, Joshua adjured: “… Cursed be the man before the Lord, that riseth up and buildeth this city Jericho, he shall lay the foundation thereof in his first born, and in his youngest son shall he set up the gates of it” Joshua 6:26.

Here Joshua imposed upon his people a solemn oath binding on them as well as their posterity that they should never build Jericho again and that it should be an eternal monument of God’s abhorrence of idolatry and all its immortality and vices. Hitherto, there is no doubt as to whether Jericho was cursed by the great prophet of God Joshua, hence, it is evident from the foregoing.

It could please you to know that the man who did rebuild Jericho lost his first born when the foundation was laid. He also lost his younger son when the gate was set up, in accordance with the prophetic words of Joshua. The Bible confirmed this thus, “In his days did Hiel the Bethelitic build Jericho, he laid the foundation thereof in Abiram his first born, and set up the gates thereof in his youngest son Segub according to the word of the Lord, which he spoke by Joshua the son of Num” 1 King 15:34

Now, it is evident from the foregoing experience that Jericho was cursed in the name of the Lord, it was in the same accursed city that the Lord Jesus Christ healed a blind man.

The Bible reports thus “And they came to Jericho: and as he went out of Jericho with his disciples and a great number of people, blind Bartimaeus, the son of Timaeus, sat by the highway side begging. And when he heard that it was Jesus Christ of Nazareth, he began to cry out and say, Jesus thou son of David, have mercy on me” Mark 10:46-47.

As the master passed through the cursed city behold he met a “cursed” man in the cursed environment, but the blind knew of the power in the name of Jesus Christ thus he called upon the name of the master. Tracing his linage to David, he affirmed, “Jesus the son of David, have mercy on me.” He did not request for money, rather, healing. This is prayer in an accursed city.

Consequently, he was urged by the enemies of progress to shut up his mouth. Rather than listening to them, he cried out the more “Jesus, thou son of David, have mercy on me” The (“ B-B-B”) man did not hold his peace despite the warnings he received. There are times you need to shout and cry out to the Lord God, no matter where you are, put away shame, then call upon Him, and He will answer you. The man with three letters “B” in his name was a poor man in a cursed city who had no profession than begging. Be informed that there are three “B” letters in the name of this poor man Bartimaeus. B=BLIND. B=BARTIMAEUS. B=BEGGER.

The Bible calls him “Blind Bartimaeus” as is evident in verse 46 of Mark 10. Here, we discovered that his condition was revealed before his name. Your condition may have taken the place of your name but as Jesus is crossing right away believe with me, your condition will never remain the same. Amen.

I have always asked people the name of the woman with issue of blood revealed in the gospel of Mark 5: verse 25 to 34. Her name is not known but her condition or problem did take the place of her name. Many have found themselves in this kind of repulsive predicament. I assure you that as you abide by the principles reveled in this exposition, your life will never remain the same.

Back to blind Bartimaeus. When he troubled both God and disturbed men, many charged him to hold his peace but he divinely disobeyed them and continued. Thereafter, the Bible says, “And Jesus stood, and they called the blind man, saying unto him, be of good comfort, rise, he calleth thee. And he, casting away his garment, rose and came to Jesus” Mark 10:49-50.

It could please you to know that those who charged him to hold his peace who consequently negated him, who at the same time stood against his prayers, where the same people sent by the Lord to call him. Then, they changed their message thus, “Be of good comfort.” What a great miracle!