Bartimaeus rose up and cast away all his unbelief, doubt, failure, sickness, defeat, blindness, sin, etc, and when this was done, he approached the master. When the master saw that he did cast away old garment before coming to see him, he did not waste time to ask thus, “What wilt thus that I should do unto thee?” The blind man did not request for money or anything. Now, hear from Bartimaeus, “Lord, that I might receive my sight,” without much ado, Jesus said to him, “…go thy way thy faith hath made thee whole. And immediately he received his sight, and followed Jesus in the way” Mark 10:51-52.

Note this: Environment is not the key but prayer is the key to change your environment. No matter where you are now, begin to exercise the faith Bartimaeus exercised and pray and cry out to the Lord in the mid-night hour, your solution must come.

Now, in the name of the living God Jehovah, I go in the strength of the same to reveal the power inherent in midnight prayer and how the same force destabilises the huge numbers of satanic power in the world of man. From here on, the reader is advised to be in the spirit to be able to appreciate this exposition.

Many activities both physically and spiritually, which are more than the eyes can see, are going on in this planet at midnight. However, the hidden battles belong to the Lord of host while the revealed ones are for us. Nevertheless, if you desire that the Lord will fight for you, hide yourself behind the golden cross, this is the way out. There are many evil activities that are going on in the midnight. God created light and darkness as is evident in his words thus, “I form the night and created the darkness, I make peace and create evil. I the Lord do all these things” Isa. 45:7.

Satan is not the creator of darkness, rather, an inhabitant. It is consequent upon the above that Paul tells us: “But if our gospel be hid, it is hid to them that are lost, in whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not…” II Corinth 4:3-4. Here, it is clearly seen that Satan is called the “god of this world,” in other words, he is also called the prince of darkness, “the ancient serpent,” to mention but a few. As the prince of darkness, he functions more at night, even though he is working on daily basis both day and night in destabilising humanity. His activities are seen in the world of man.

In the esoteric system of reality, higher agents (“Arahata”) of the dark are sent to poison certain things used by the earthmen in the night. As a matter of fact, within every 12 midnight, some demons are projected to plant certain elements on the highway in order to cause accident to road travellers. Not only that the prince of darkness and his angels do project subtle missiles known in the some esoteric realm as BA-GHA WASP. This occult element is usually projected from different subjective occult centres, zones, strongholds and coordinating points aimed at weakening strong believers so that from 12 midnight to 4pm, the earthmen especially believers in Christ will be gratifying themselves in the illusion of sleep propensity.

These occult or contaminating elements used by Satan and his agents are very subtle and astro-metaphysical in nature. If it strikes any man or woman, it will reduce the person’s prayer life and cause the person to procrastinate his prayer programmes. You may wish to begin your prayer at 12 midnight but if this same (Baghawasp) element is deposited in you via any of the subtle contacts, you may begin to suggest to yourself to sleep for a while so that your prayer can begin at 1 or 2am. In fact, at the end you may not even pray at all because of weakness of the body.

This you may consider as ordinary but, verily I say to you, it is not ordinary because this electro-magnetic missile can entirely destroy your prayer life and when your prayer life is destroyed, your entire undertakings will be affected on a higher degree.

Have you asked yourself, why is it that occultists, native doctors, etc, perform their activities, rituals, or invocations mainly in the midnight? May I use this chance, in view of my past experience in the higher esoteric knowledge, to inform my readers that there are three powerful demons, which work directly with Satan who nevertheless do function in the midnight. Their duty is to guide every sacrifice, invocation petitions and much more made in the night by agents of darkness and present same to Satan for immediate action. These demons operate on the level of “hidden lords or masters.” They work in connection with some higher powers.

Apart from the above, the powers of witches and wizards are powerful in the night. Are you not aware that some people go to bed in the night, attacked by forces of darkness in the night and die in the night? Battles are going on in the night so much that only those who watch and pray can overcome. However, only those who overcome will be given power. The Bible say “and he that overcometh and keepeth my word unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations” Rev. 2:26.

Following the understanding that there are demonic activities going on in the midnight, it becomes evident that the best time to pray is during midnight hours. I have always asked Christians, when is the best time for one to pray? They have always replied by saying 12 to 3 am, some others consider 1 am to 3am as the best time. Well, I am not against any of the above hours but the best time to pray is the moment you feel weak to pray. At anytime you feel weak to pray, it means that some forces of darkness have projected their subtle energy on you to weaken your prayer life. At anytime you find yourself weak to the extent that you cannot even pray for an hour, then stand to your feet and begin to pray or else you will be swayed into the swamp of spiritual death by the powers of Satan.

Jesus said, “Men ought always to pray and not to faint” Luke 18:1. This is very necessary in view of the fact that we are in a big spiritual battle against devil and his cohorts. At a time, Apostle Paul said, “Pray without ceasing.” Well, this does not mean that at every time one should be on his knees praying, no; for there is time for everything. The saying “pray without ceasing” is only bringing us into divine union with the infinite power by reason of our desire, which is prayer, as we have noted earlier in Part 1. Every regenerated child of God prays without ceasing.

Fellow Christians, if your eyes are opened and you see the number of demonic powers chasing you every minute of the day, nobody will tell you to be strong and powerful in your life, you will be forced to do so within your divine volition.

If your eyes are opened, in order to see these psychic entities around your orbit, you will realise that “men ought always to pray and not to faint.”

Jesus Christ prayed during his ministry on earth and urged his disciples to pray. In fact, at a particular time, He said, “watch and pray that ye enter not into temptation, the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak” Matt.26:41. This instruction was given to his disciples who could not watch with him during the midnight period. Rather than watching with the Lord, they were gratifying themselves in the pleasure of sleep, which informed why Jesus instructed “watch and pray.”