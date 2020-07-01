“Dear sir, I am happy to be part of the great testimonies I have read in your reflection. I was married to an agent of darkness who was responsible for all my sorrows in life. My marriage produced three children who all died in a car accident in Lagos while my wife was driving, but she did not sustain any injury. During a deliverance session in our church, she confessed to have used my children for their witch-craft operation. While in the marriage, my life became hell to the extent that I was begging to eat. Prof, I am not boasting, I was on money before, but my wife destroyed everything that I had. My family members deserted me because of her. My name became bad news to everybody that heard it. I was just counting my days due to the fear she was putting in me. I did all that she desired because I was under her manipulation. My friend was the one that assisted me to contact you, he knew all I was going through and was concerned. He ordered the oil from you and gave it to me and I used it. The first time I used it, I did not get result; when I contacted you, you asked me to follow a particular process due to the nature of my case, I did as you said and my wife was tormented by two angels from her sleep state to the physical world. She shouted out and immediately confessed her evil deeds in my life. She nearly died that early morning but God helped me to call you and you instructed me on what to do, the moment I did it she became normal. Since then, I have seen a lot of changes in my life. I now enjoy my wife and my marriage too. She was set free and my business has been restored. Thanks a lot, my brother, but one more thing is remaining.”

– Uzor N. Praise, [email protected]

“Prof, my name is Mrs. Ngozi from Enugu State. God has done it in my life and family once again. For over six months, I greatly suffered losses in my business. Nothing worked for us. I had given up hope before our Rev. Father introduced me to your column; I read it four weeks ago and urgently ordered your anointing oil. We had goods in the shop but could not sell any due to serious attacks by some enemies; we did not know that our close neighbour had used witchcraft powers to lock up our business out of envy.

“When we got the oil and anointed our shop, the following day, we noticed some strange movement inside the safe-cupboard that made us run outside for a while. To cut the story short, the person responsible for all that came to our sales girls and confessed being responsible and further inquired from her to know the native doctor or spiritualist that helped us destroy her charms. Since then, sir, we have returned to our normal condition of selling without ceasing. Thanks a lot and may God continue to bless you.”

– Ngozi Nwakama, [email protected]

Have you asked yourself, why is it that occultists, native doctors, etc, perform their activities, rituals, or invocations mainly in the midnight? May I use this chance, in view of my past experience in the higher esoteric knowledge, to inform my readers that there are three powerful demons, which work directly with Satan, who nevertheless do function in the midnight. Their duty is to guide every sacrifice; invocation petitions and much more made in the night by agents of darkness and present same to Satan for immediate action. These demons operate on the level of “Hidden lords or masters”. They work in connection with some higher powers.

Apart from the above, the powers of witches and wizards are powerful in the night. Are you not aware that some people go to bed in the night, attacked by forces of darkness in the night and die in the night? Battles are going on in the night so much so that only those who watch and pray can overcome. However, only those who overcome will be given power. The Bible says: “And he that overcometh and keepeth my word unto the end, to him will I give power over the nations” Rev. 2:26.

Following the understanding that there are demonic activities going on in the midnight, it becomes evident that the best time to pray is during midnight hours. I have always asked Christians, when is the best time for one to pray? They have always replied by saying 12 to 3 am, some others consider 1am to 3am as the best time. Well, I am not against any of the above hours but the best time to pray is the moment you feel weak to pray.

At anytime you feel weak to pray, it means that some forces of darkness have projected their subtle energy on you to weaken your prayer life. At anytime you find yourself weak to the extent that you cannot even pray for an hour, then stand to your feet and begin to pray or else you will be swayed into the swamp of spiritual death by the powers of Satan.

Jesus said, “… men ought always to pray and not to faint” Luke 18:1. This is very necessary in view of the fact that we are in a big spiritual battle against devil and his cohorts. At a time, Apostle Paul said, “pray without ceasing.” Well, this does not mean that at every time one should be on his kneels praying no; for there is time for everything.

The saying “pray without ceasing” is only bringing us into divine union with the infinite power by reason of our desire which is prayer as we have noted earlier in part one. Every regenerated child of God prays without ceasing.

Fellow Christians, if your eyes are opened and you see the number of demonic power chasing you every minute of the day, nobody will tell you to be strong and powerful in your spiritual life, you will be forced to do so within your divine volition.

If your eyes are opened, in order to see these psychic entities around your orbit, you will realise that “men ought always to pray and not to faint.”

Jesus Christ prayed during his ministry on earth and urged his disciples to pray. In fact, at a particular time, He said, “watch and pray that ye enter not into temptation, the spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak” Matt.26:41. This instruction was given to his disciples who could not watch with him during the midnight period. Rather than watching with the Lord, they were gratifying themselves in the pleasure of sleep, which informs why Jesus instructed “watch and pray”.

The above injunction never became a reality to me as a young Christian until I prayed for a mad man who was brought for deliverance many years ago. I closed my eyes while praying for the mad man. Before I could say amen, the mad man was 20 poles away from where we were. When I opened my eyes, I did not find him but effort was made to find him. When he was found, prayer was intensified and thereafter he was healed and freed from the spirit of madness.

It is a good idea to watch and pray to avoid temptation.

“Watching” is very important and, thus, plays vital role in overcoming satanic attacks. Peter advised, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” 1 Peter 5:8.

The master Jesus Christ prayed and as a result He overcame every temptation He had. The Bible says, “And it came to pass in those days, that He went out into a mountain to pray and continued all night in prayer to God” Luke 6:12.

Jesus had His own timetable of prayer. He had a place and a time. He realised the power inherent in prayer, especially the midnight prayer, thus, He went to a mountain and continued all night in great prayer to God. There is nothing wrong for one to pray every time, but I advice every prayer warrior to maintain 12 midnight to 3:30am as the main hour for midnight warfare. If this is done, you will destabilise the huge numbers of satanic powers.

Don’t forget that the best time to pray is when you are weak in prayer. And when you continue in prayer you are urged to maintain 12 midnight to 3:30am. When this is done you will enjoy your Christianity.

I have said that the best time for one to pray is when one is weak in prayer. I have also said in this exposition that 12 to 3:30am midnight prayer generate power and make the forces of darkness to flee.