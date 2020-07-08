“We are very much amazed at what happened to us (myself and my wife) after using the anointing oil we ordered from Professor Protus. I got married to my wife 24 years ago without having any baby. After my traditional marriage, my business started falling. I knew failure and poverty immediately I got married. On the day of our traditional marriage a particular old woman who many suspected to be a witch brought a live cock to us as a gift. We collected it and slaughtered it for meal the following day. We did not know that the cock was used in tying my wife’s womb. There is no amount of prayer we have not prayed. Men of God have given us enough time, yet our problem remained the same, until I was introduced to Philosophical Reflections column; we read the column with keen interest and decided to order the oil. We prayed as we were directed by The Reformer. My wife used the oil for two weeks and on the third week she passed out the head of a cock in her stool. When she saw it, we were surprised and as a result we contacted the man of God immediately and he reminded us of the gift we got from the old witch during our traditional marriage 24 years ago. We became surprised and continued our prayer. To the glory of God, after the series of midnight prayers that we did with the oil, the old woman came to us and confessed being responsible for our problems. My wife is pregnant now and my business restored. I can’t thank God enough for this. May God be with you.”

– Mr./Mrs. Ola Precious, [email protected]

“Dear brother in Christ, kindly publish this testimony to the glory of God. I am happy to inform you that God has answered me my prayers. God blessed me with three able-bodied men, all of whom are graduates. Suddenly, things started turning the negative way for three of them; they started living like fools and miscreants, drinking anyhow and became drunks. The way the whole thing started was so astonishing, each of them started misbehaving one by one to the extent that they would go out and would not come back until the following day. They would even sleep on the street and sometimes those that knew them would bring them back. This situation continued to the extent that, whenever they regained themselves, they would vow never to go back to drinking again but the following day they would repeat the same thing. I became a laughing stock in my village as the news went to the village. I have been seeking solutions from different places, including witch doctors. I got no help and received no solution, as the money I saved wanting to use it to complete the building I started since 1995 all went into this case, yet I got no solution.

My friend urged me to contact you for help and I did after reading one or two testimonies from your column. I contacted you and after your investigation, you asked me to order some bottles of your oil and, by the grace of God, I did. When I got the oil and started the prayer, things started unfolding in my family. The first thing that happened was the death of my brother-in-law who, incidentally, was a native doctor in a white garment church. He died and started manifesting to some family members. Each of his appearance came with confession on how he was responsible for the problems of my children. Sir, since then, my children became very normal and stopped those useless habits of drinking and smoking. They have all gone back to their various work and are doing very well now. They have encouraged me once again to complete the building I abandoned in the village. God is using you mightily, Prof. Uzorma.God bless you sir.”

– Mr. Madu R., [email protected]

Be informed that if you continue to observe the above hours for your prayers, you will indeed cause problem to the kingdoms of darkness. In those days of my esoteric experience, I did discover that any child of God who prays and maintains the above hours for prayers, his or her light in Christ will radiate from her forehead. Jesus said, “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your father in heaven” Matt.5:16. This, however, does not mean physical light but good deeds. It also represents spiritual light.

This light shines upon every good child of God who abides by the Bible injunctions. But you need to know that it shines on a high degree if you begin to accelerate on a high degree by observing the above time for prayer as well as living righteously.

If an occultist wants to invoke somebody (a child of God) who is strong in midnight warfare prayers and in the true righteousness in Christ, he, the occultist, will at first remove the first mystical eyes in his sanctum, he will see the prayer warrior who lives a righteous life being surrounded by heavenly Angels. If he gets further to remove the second mystical eyes by invocation, he will see the prayer warrior being covered by the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ. If he finally removes the third mystical eyes, he will not see the child of God rather Christ. Paul affirmed this when he said, “For ye are dead and your life is hid with Christ in God” Col. 3:3. At any time the devil or his cohort’s desires to either invoke or kill any child of God who attracts God’s divine presence, he makes a serious plan for it. The Bible says, “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn” Isa 54:17.

12 mid-night to 3:30a.m prayer does a lot in the life of any child of God, such prayer destroys evil manipulation, brings demonic efforts to ruins, and blesses the prayer warrior and attracts divine favour from the throne of God.

At this point, be informed that if you are looking for a job or any opportunity in life, take it as a challenge and observe the above hour of prayer. Do it for the period of 18 days, that is, 9+9, this gives us 18. If you reduce number 18 to a single digit 1+8=9; 9 is the number of the Holy Spirit. If you observe this number of days for prayer with the use of my anointing oil, then you pass this decree in the end:

“The Father of light, thou who makes impossibilities to become possible; thou who has promised and has never failed. I come to you not in my name but in the name of your Son Jesus Christ whom you gave for my sake. Now, O Ancient of days, thou who art so good to those who seek you, bestow upon me thy favour and glory and cause some sweet fruit of good instruction to issue forth from my sharp thorns of suffering. Now, according to your word, I decree that what belongs to me must come to me not by struggling nor by competition but by your divine grace. As I go out today, I will come back with what I have desired. As I will and according to your will in connection with your words, so let it be in Jesus name, Amen.

I urge the reader to be led by the Holy Ghost as to be able to pray through in the name of Jesus Christ. However, you are assured that, at the end of this prayer, your miracle must come to God’s glory. But I sincerely wish to advice my reader who desires to do this prayer to order my anointing oil for better result. Every midnight prayer warrior is a “Killer.” Though what he kills is what is supposed to be killed. When you kill what is out to kill you, you are not a killer but a hero. I am talking about negative forces here.

At any time you are observing 12 midnight to 3:30a.m, timetable prayer, you are causing great harm to satanic kingdom. That is why Christians are called “Psychic Criminals” by evil workers because they kill what is not seen and destroy what is seen in the kingdom of Satan.

NOTE: At any time you are releasing your bomb (prayer) directing it to forces of darkness, you are killing, destroying and burning demonic powers. As such they may use their human agents in the physical world against the person in many ways.