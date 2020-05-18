George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Poultry farmers in Imo have alleged that some security agencies in the state are crippling their businesses by making it difficult for them to access inputs and vaccines for the breeding of their birds.

Chairman of the Poultry Association of Nigeria, Chijioke Uchegbu, stated this yesterday lamenting that the COVID-19 pandemic had resulted in the restriction of movement with abuse of members by security agents.

He alleged that security agents were extorting monies from members in spite of the presidential directives that agricultural inputs are amongst goods allowed for safe passage across the states.

“Poultry farmers in the state are suffering because of the COVID-19 pandemic because most of us who have collected bank loans to expand their businesses but now. It is difficult for most of the poultry farmers to repay the bank facilities because they are not able to market their eggs and matured birds,” he said.