Poultry farmers on Friday urged the Lagos State Government to provide agriculture incentives to boost produce and create more employment.

The poultry farmers told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that provision of birds, lands, pens and agriculture feeds would expand the business, increase produce and generate revenue.

Mrs Eniola Hassan, a poultry farmer said that the nation would be on the path of food security if the government would assist them.

Hassan said that border closure had also helped local farmers to produce more yields and opened market opportunities both for poultry and agro allied operators.

“Motivating poultry project will further reduce importation of frozen products and create source of livelihood for young agribusiness through cluster farming.

“This measure is necessary to gainfully engage youths and make agriculture business attractive,’’ the poultry farmer said.

Mr Ibukun Ajose, the Executive Officer, Ibukun Allied Feed Ltd. also appealed to the government to emulate the Ogun State farm project to encourage and increase produce for poultry farmers.

“The Ogun government has provided famers with one hectare-per-beneficiary for 10,000 youths. This is achieved through the Anchor Borrower’s Programme.

“The inclusion of a poultry initiative with 1,000 birds offer per beneficiary is mind blowing,” Ajose said.

Dr Nathaniel Okwuosa, the Extension Officer, Farm Adviser said that sustainability of the poultry business would increase revenue capacity and revamp the economy. (NAN)