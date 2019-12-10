Joe Effiong, Uyo

Poultry business is one of the diversification in agricultural production. It is a broad segment of agriculture with different segments of operation and production.

The poultry business is such an investment that requires experience and attention.

Recently, members of Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), organised by the Rivers State chapter, met in Port Harcourt. They took time to give appraisal of the Federal Government’s closure of borders.

At the meeting, which was held at the Emerid Hotel in the state capital, the poultry farmers took an overview of their place in competitive market, especially with the closure of the borders.

Also, they used the occasion to evaluate the performance of the association in terms of poultry production and its contribution to the nation’s economy.

Speaking at the gathering, which attracted mostly the South-South zonal officers, National President of PAN, Ezekiel Ibrahim, commended Federal Government for closing the borders.

Ibrahim urged the Federal Government extend the duration of the closure, so that Nigerians can patronize the goods produced in the country, especially the poultry industry.

He tasked Nigerians to diversify into agriculture, which the country was known for decades ago before the advent of oil exploration. He expressed optimism that diversification into the agriculture sector would improve the economy of the country and there would be food sufficiency.

“There is need to diversify into agriculture. If everybody goes into agriculture, this country will find itself more better than how it is now”, he urged.

Speaking further, the PAN National President gave a pass mark to Federal Government on its policy to improve the nation’s economy. He expressed optimism that if government could sustain its policy on diversification into agriculture, the country would experience clamoured positive change.

He noted: “In the past, Nigeria was known for agriculture. We need to go back to agriculture and the country will not be the same again. Nigerians should focus on agriculture and patronize Made-in-Nigerian goods. It will help the economy of this country to grow”.

Ibrahim congratulated members of PAN in the state for their doggedness and determination to feed the nation with their products.

He also thanked the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who described as Projects Master and appealed to him to assist the poultry industry in Rivers.

Also, the National Vice President, South-South Zone, Enahoro Ita, said that plans were ongoing to get a land in Delta State, where pig would be reared . According to him, it would reduce the risk of travelling to the Northern part of the country to buy pigs.

He also appealed to federal and various state governments to support poultry farmers in their efforts for food sufficiency in the region in particular.

“It is better to go back to agriculture no matter the level of it. It will boost federal government revenue generation, employment and infrastructure”, he stated.